A Nigerian man, Kolade Adebajo Taiwo, has warmed hearts on social media after surprising his wife with a brand new Range Rover on her birthday

A heartwarming video captured the moment the luxury car and other gifts were delivered to the young woman

Many social media users were impressed and they soon flooded the comment section of the video to share their thoughts on the lovely gifts

A Nigerian man identified as Kolade Adebajo Taiwo has got many talking on social media after surprising his beautiful wife with a brand new Range Rover on her birthday.

In a heartwarming video that was shared on Instagram by @thesurprisefactoryy, the birthday girl couldn't believe her eyes as she beheld many adorable gifts her husband sent to her.

A Nigerian man gifted his wife a brand new Range Rover on her birthday. Photo credit: @thesurprisefactoryy

Source: UGC

As the living room was filled with many birthday goodies and lovely gifts, the woman became emotional.

Her brand new Range Rover is the highlight of the event

After checking the gifts one after the other and appreciating her husband's sweet love, the woman was led outside by a trumpeter to behold her brand new Range Rover.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

She instantly fell in love with the car and could be seen getting into her new whip.

Social media reacts

Nigerians on Instagram took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the cute video as many of them noted that love is indeed a beautiful thing.

Reacting, an Instagram user with the handle @pe_re_mo said:

"Love to see it."

@a_bimb_ola wrote:

"This is so beautiful."

@boldfashionarena said:

"So beautiful."

@__zayynab__ commented:

"Love is a beautiful thing."

ginny_dave said:

"Aww. God pls remember me oooo."

Lady buys husband a car to celebrate wedding anniversary

In other news, to celebrate her wedding anniversary, a Nigerian lady treated her husband to a huge surprise not common in this clime.

The lady identified as Adeyemi Holubunmy Crown gifted him a brand new car. The couple have been married for 7 years and celebrated it in style.

In a Facebook post on Monday, September 6, the woman penned a short touching message as she shared snaps of herself presenting the car gift to the hubby.

Source: Yen