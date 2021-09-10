Woman Collapses, Dies Moments after Receiving News of Son's Death

Hellen Gwaro collapsed and died after she was informed that her son David had passed on

on David, who was a DJ succumbed to injuries sustained during a fatal road crash in New Jersey, US

Hellen's nephew mourned her as a kind woman who took care of him

A Kenyan family based in the United States is mourning the death of two of their family members who passed away on Tuesday, September 7.

The mother and son died hours apart on Tuesday, September 7. Photo: Fred Leaky.

The unspeakable tragedy occurred when Hellon Gwaro collapsed and died moments after she was informed of the death of her son David Gwaro who died in a grisly road accident.

According to information from a family member Fred Leaky, David, who worked as a disk jockey succumbed to serious injuries in the single-vehicle crash which occurred in New Jersey, United States on Tuesday.

Fred, a cousin to the 35-year-old DJ said his aunt Hellen collapsed on getting the news of her son's demise and she was later pronounced dead.

The man mourned Hellen as a kind woman who take care and other family members when they lost their mothers years ago.

"I am in a sombre mood and not okay. After confirming the death of Deejay D-vice our aunt Hellen, his mother collapsed. She was in a comma and shortly after died, breathing her last love for her beloved son," he said.

Couple die hours from each other

In a separate story, Kundaeli and Monyiaichi Kimaro who breathed their first on the same day in 1946 also breathed their last on the same day after decades of doing life together.

The Tanzanian couple who shared the same birthday, baptismal date, and of course wedding day passed away hours from each other on July 29, 2021.

The pair did not get to know the demise of the other as they were in different hospitals on that fateful day.

Their son James Mbodo said her mother, who was sick with diabetes, rushed to Mawenzi Hospital when her condition deteriorated on July 29.

The husband also fell ill on the same day and went to a hospital identified as KCMC and within hours of each other, they succumbed to their illnesses albeit without information of each other's death.

