Kim Kardashian almost had a heart attack when her baby boy Saint broke his arm in multiple places - every mommas’ nightmare

Sharing the terrible experience on her social media, Kim made it clear that she was the one in a state, not Saint

Fans were totally calm about the situation, knowing Saint would be okay as they believe he’s strong like his father, Kanye West

Kim Kardashian’s baby boy Saint (five years old) found himself in hospital after a nasty accident. Poor lil guy broke his arm in several places.

Kim Kardashian revealed that five-year-old son Saint broke his arm in a few places and showed off his huge cast following the incident. Image: @kimkardashian

Source: UGC

Taking to social media, a very emotional momma Kim shared the story, making it clear that she was a lot more shook about it than Saint was. Little soldier this one!

Sharing some snaps, Kim showed Saint in a wheelchair and then another of his gnarly cast, reported Swift Headline. We are sure this is going to be a winner with his siblings and friends, kids always find broken bones such an achievement, lol.

A Kanye West fan page shared snaps of the pics Kim posted to her Instagram Story:

Fans took to the comment section to make it known that they are not worried about Saint as they are certain he’s a strong guy just like his father.

@pedrxla_ commented:

“Saint is Baby Ye, so he's strong like his father.”

@BiscayneBam is not worried:

“Saint is baby Ye, I ain’t worried about him.”

@Dondaishere_ knows Saint will be alright:

@igorstheme_ posted:

Source: Yen