South African footballer Sinamandla Zondi has tragically passed away after collapsing during the warm-up ahead of a second-tier match on Tuesday, his club Durban City confirmed.

The 22-year-old defender was preparing for a league game against Milford FC when he suddenly fell ill.

Despite being rushed to hospital by ambulance due to the severity of his condition, Zondi was declared dead before reaching the medical facility.

The cause of death has not yet been determined.

Durban City released a heartfelt statement mourning the loss: “It is with deep sadness that we confirm the passing of Sinamandla Zondi, aka Sgora, a loved member of the Durban City family. Sinamandla was more than a talented footballer.

He was a team-mate, a friend, a brother, a son, and an inspiration to all who knew him. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with his family, friends, team-mates, coaches, and everyone affected by this tragic loss. We will continue to support those close to him during this difficult time.”

Zondi made his professional debut in September 2021 and had become a key part of the Durban City squad. He was a regular starter this season as the team pushed for promotion, sitting top of the table at the time of his passing.

News of his death reached match officials at halftime during the game against Milford FC, leading to the match being abandoned. Durban City were trailing 1-0 when the announcement was made.

This heartbreaking incident comes just two years after another tragedy in South African football, when Siphamandla Mtolo of Richards Bay FC died after collapsing during a training session. Despite attempts to save him, Mtolo also passed away en route to hospital. Both incidents have left the South African football community in mourning.

