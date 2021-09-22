Samuel Eto’o Announces Plans to Run for Cameroon FA Presidency

Eto’o is Cameroon’s leading goal scorer with 56 goals

The 40-year old announced on Tuesday that he would be vying for the presidency of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT).

He is set to come up against incumbent Seidou Mbombo Njoya

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Former Barcelona and Inter Milan striker Samuel Eto’o has announced plans to vie for the presidency of Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT).

Eto’o is Cameroon’s leading goal scorer with 56 goals. Photo by BERTRAND GUAY/AFP.

Source: UGC

Eto’o made the announcement on his social media handles on Tuesday, September 21, saying he made the decision out of “his love for Cameroon and passion for the country’s football”

"I am honoured and pleased to announce my candidacy for the presidency of the Cameroon Football Federation. After careful consideration, I have decided to take this initiative out of love for Cameroon and passion for our football," Eto’o said in his statement.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The four-time winner of African Player further pledged to introduce radical changes in Cameroon football, including an innovative project that would see the revival of the country's local championships, beach football and women's football.

The delayed Fecafoot elections will take place on December 11, although Fecafoot are yet to announce when they will release the final list of candidates who will vie for the seat.

Eto’o is however expected to come up against fellow Cameroonian football legend Geremi Njitap who is known for his spell as a Real Madrid midfielder.

Incumbent president Seidou Mbombo Njoya is also expected to be in the ballot.

Controversy over eligibility

Eto’o’s announcement comes amid controversy over whether candidates with dual citizenship should be allowed to vie for the seat.

As BBC reports, Eto’o, 40, was granted dual Spanish nationality thanks to his time at Barcelona.

As a player, the Cameroon international is considered one of the best exports from Africa as far as football is concerned.

He has won domestic and European titles in both Spain and Italy and is Cameroon’s record scorer with 56 goals in 118 games.

He also has a unique record as a footballer as he is the only player in history to win a treble comprising the League title, Champions League and League cup back to back in two different leagues.

Didier Drogba's resigns as AFI vice-president

Elsewhere, Chelsea legend Didier Drogba recently resigned from his position as vice-president of his country’s Footballers Association (AFI).

The 43-year old shared a scathing open letter to media where he cited the association’s “inaction” when it came to defending players’ interests as his main reason for stepping down.

Source: Yen.com.gh