Cristiano Ronaldo has resumed full training with Manchester United and he in on the verge of making second debut

The Portugal international has explained that he wants to win titles at Old Treafford adding that he would stay for three or four years

Manchester United will be facing Newcastle United on Saturday, September 11, and Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to play

Cristiano Ronaldo has declared his intention to win titles with Manchester United on his second journey to Old Trafford with the Portugal international hinting that he could stay at the Premier League side for the next three years.

Manchester United fans are still in joyous momentum with the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Old Trafford after spending three years at Juventus where he won the League title.

Cristiano Ronaldo in training with EPL side Manchester United. Photo by Ash Donelon

Source: UGC

The Red Devils' fans would have been said if Cristiano Ronaldo had gone to Manchester City, but thanks to Sir Alex Ferguson and Bruno Fernandes who convinced the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

How Old Trafford journey started for Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo started his first stint at Manchester United in 2003 and was at Olf Trafford until 2009 before he moved to Spanish giants Real Madrid where he won four ballon d'Or awards.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

According to the report on Man United site and GOAL, Wes Brown interviewed Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portuguese disclosed his targets for the Red Devils.

Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction

"I am not here for a vacation. As I told you, before was good, winning important things and I wore the shirt before many years ago, but I am here to win again.

“I am ready and I think I will be a huge thing in the next three or four years.”

Ronaldo hires bodyguards to protect UK mansion

Earlier, YEN.com.gh had reported how following his sensational return to Premier League side Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo has hired 24-hour security that will be protecting him, his family and their mansion.

The Portugal international is said to have been warned that there are many criminal gangs now around the city and the best way is for him to make provisions for bodyguards and security.

The former Juventus star agreed to hire some locally based bodyguards with the responsibility of them protecting his house from hoodlums.

There is no doubt about the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the richest players in the world and his profile and wealth could attract criminal gangs. .

Source: Yen Ghana