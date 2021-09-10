Wendy Williams to Skip Promo for Her Talk Show Due to Health Issues

Wendy Williams' team announced the show host will not be able to do promo for the season 13 of her show

According to information shared on her social media pages, the TV host took a break because of health issues she has been dealing with

The TV host had earlier shared with fans that she is battling Graves' disease

Celebrated talk show host Wendy Williams has left her worldwide fans a dissapointed lot after announcing the cancellation of promo for her popular show.

Sick Wendy Williams

According to Wendy Williams and her team, she was forced to cancel the promo because of her ongoing health issues.

Pagesix reported that the revelation was made public through Wendy William's official social media pages.

The bad news was first announced on Thursday, September 9.

Her team, however, assured fans that Wendy will make a comeback on Monday, September 20th for the premiere of season 13.

“Wendy is dealing with some ongoing health issues and is undergoing further evaluations. She will not be able to complete her promotional activities next week, but can’t wait to be back in her purple chair Monday, September 20th for the 13th season premiere.” a message on her page read.

Fans and fellow stars react

The sad news was not received well by most of her fans and fellow celebrities who camped on the comments section to wish her a quick recovery.

CBS8.com disclosed that Wendy Williams' show crew returned to the office this week and have been producing content ahead of the Season 13 premiere.

The latest development unfolded not long after Wendy Williams, 57, shared with fans about how she has been dealing with several health issues on her daytime series.

During the show, Wendy revealed that she has been battling Graves' disease which forced her to take a short hiatus some time in 2020.

Graves' disease

Williams, who was filming her show remotely from her home in New York City amid the COVID-19 pandemic at the time, had been experiencing symptoms of her illness, which she first revealed she had back in 2018.

Then, Williams informed her fans and viewers that she was going to need a short break to deal with her illness.

It is understood Graves' disease is an immune system disorder that results in the overproduction of thyroid hormones.

