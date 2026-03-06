A 19-year-old footballer tragically died after being shot twice and abandoned outside a health centre, sparking a police investigation

A teenage footballer has tragically died after being shot twice and abandoned outside a health centre, triggering a police manhunt for those responsible.

Tomas Bustamante Carriel was reportedly left outside the medical facility in Chile by four unidentified men who quickly fled the scene on the morning of Tuesday, March 4.

When medical staff discovered the 19-year-old, they found he had suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest.

Emergency responders rushed him from the health centre in Coihueco to a hospital in the nearby city of Chillán in an urgent attempt to save his life.

Despite the efforts of doctors and surgeons, Bustamante later died from his injuries.

Police investigators began examining the circumstances surrounding the shooting and later discovered evidence of bullet impacts both inside a vehicle and at a nearby house, according to reports from NeedToKnow.

Authorities have since launched an investigation as they attempt to determine exactly what happened and who was involved in the incident.

Tributes pour in for Bustamante

Bustamante had been considered a promising young football talent in Chile.

The attacking midfielder progressed through the youth system of top-flight Chilean club Ñublense and also spent time developing at the academy of fellow Primera División side Huachipato.

During the 2025 season, he was playing on loan for Brujas de Salamanca, a club that competes in Chile’s Segunda División Profesional, the third tier of the country’s football pyramid.

One of the standout moments of his short career came in April 2025 when he scored the second goal in Brujas de Salamanca’s home victory over San Antonio Unido, securing an important win for his team.

Following the news of his death, the club paid tribute in an emotional statement, saying:

“We are very saddened by your passing, Tomy, but we want to remember you with joy – the same joy you radiated at our club.”

A close friend, Valentina, also shared a heartfelt message online, writing:

“You showed me that friendship between a man and a woman really does exist. You’d defend me to the bitter end, no matter what, and you were always coming up with some mad idea. I’m going to miss you so much.”

Local media later reported on Thursday, March 5, that police had arrested a 19-year-old suspect in connection with the murder.

Authorities have not released the suspect’s identity, and the motive behind the killing remains unknown.

