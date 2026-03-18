Commuters from Circle to Amasaman were left stranded when some trotro drivers and mates decided to charge higher fares

The trotro drivers and mates decided to charge GH¢50 for a fare that is GH¢7, causing displeasure among the passengers

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Public transport users were left stranded when some trotro drivers charged an exorbitant fare from Circle to Amasaman in the Greater Accra Region.

In a video, the conductor, who is popularly called a trotro mate, was shouting to call passengers to join the vehicle.

Trotro drivers and mates charge passengers GH¢50 from Circle to Amasaman. Photo credits: @sikaofficial1

Source: Twitter

The trotro mate, while shouting, indicated that they were going to take a different fare instead of what the passengers had always known.

"Pokuase, Amasaman, GH¢50," the mate shouted.

Some passengers had already boarded the vehicle when the trotro mate stated the 'new fare.' The passengers started getting off the trotro to show their discontent.

Others who were also standing by the roadside exclaimed when they heard that the driver and the trotro wanted to take a fare of GH¢50. The actual fare from Circle to Amasaman is GH¢7.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to the overcharging of trotro fare

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @askghmedia on X. Read them below:

@OtedolaClips said:

"50 bar like I go walk 😂."

@Shejackiesays wrote:

"Always taking advantage of the situation."

@quamechris said:

"Reason why Gov need to put more buses on the road for citizens, how can you ask someone to pay 50gh for a Circle to Amasaman? From Accra to Koforidua, kraa y3 sen? Ghanaians, we are evil towards each other. We only pretend. All this increment, no jobs, no salary increment."

@JODZephyr wrote:

"Accra to tadi koraa y3 sen....why do we do this to ourselves? Then the very commuters ( nurses, teachers, accountants, market women) you are doing this to, you expect them to do right by you in the hospital, with food items, health, and your children. Wickedness breeds wickedness."

@llahmufty said:

"What Dey bore me be say, that money will not change your life oh, you’ll be broke saa, no wonder people go curse curse you saa you jo make am for life, what happened to the normal 15,20? Eno easy oh hm."

@Priestwills00 wrote:

"They should do it to us. We are more focused on defending political parties than fighting for the betterment of the nation."

@OpinionGiv4ys said:

"If adey there like by this time, I’m all over the news because this driver and mate go feel ham."

A driver justifies the decision to raise transport fares, a decision that has irked Ghanaians who argue the move violates approved guidelines. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Trotro driver defends increase in transport fares

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian trotro driver justified the decision to increase transport fares.

In a video, the trotro driver stated that fuel consumption was a major factor behind the decision, which has irked members of the public.

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video gave diverse opinions on the matter.

Source: YEN.com.gh