A massive fire has razed wooden homes in Nungua-Buade, along the Spintex-Baatsonaa road, leaving scores of people homeless

A resident recounts escaping death by the skin of her teeth after the fire spread very close to her cubicle of residence

According to her, she was uncertain of her next step in life because the massive fire had burned down everything she owned

A victim of the Nungua-Buade fire outbreak has recounted how she narrowly escaped death by the skin of her teeth during the devastating incident.

The victim, who lived in a makeshift wooden cubicle within the affected community, explained that she was new to the area and had not yet fully integrated socially.

A survivor of the Nungua-Buade fire recounts how she narrowly escaped the blaze. Photo credit: G24/TikTok

Source: TikTok

As a result, no one alerted her when the fire began spreading through the settlement.

According to her, she was fast asleep when the fire started. She said she was awakened by an unusual surge of heat that had suddenly filled her room.

“I noticed my fan kept going on and off, even though the lights were stable. It was confusing,” she recounted.

Curious and alarmed, she stepped outside to investigate, only to be confronted with flames engulfing structures just a few metres from her cubicle.

The sight, she said, sent shivers through her spine, causing her to run out in fear and begin calling for help.

She further explained that in the chaos, many residents appeared disoriented and unsure of what to do.

Aftermath of the fire outbreak that left several residents displaced in Nungua. Photo credit: Facebook

Source: UGC

According to her, some people struggled to quickly reach the Ghana National Fire Service, which contributed to the delayed response.

The incident has since left many residents displaced, with several recounting similar near-death experiences.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Taxi driver loses marriage items in Nungua fire

A massive fire has destroyed scores of wooden structures serving as homes for hundreds of people in Nungua Buade, a community along the Spintex-Baatsonaa road.

The immediate cause of the fire is not yet known. However, eyewitnesses reported extensive losses, with property and personal items valued at millions of cedis lost to the fire.

One victim, a commercial taxi driver, recounted the sad experience.

He was still at work when his fiancée called to inform him about the fire in their neighbourhood. Alarmed, he immediately stopped working and rushed home, only to find his house completely razed.

“I couldn’t save a single item from my home,” he said. “Everything was gone.”

The victim explained that he had been preparing to perform the customary marriage rites for his fiancée, to ensure they were recognised as legitimate spouses.

He had therefore purchased all the required items, worth tens of thousands of cedis. Sadly, he lost all the items, including his personal savings, which he approximated to be about Gh¢ 10,000, to the fire.

According to him, the items were his prized possessions, which he had worked hard to acquire.

He described the emotional toll as devastating, saying he was left dishevelled and uncertain about his next steps.

Scores of residents in the Nungua-Buade community live in makeshift wooden cubicles, many of which are closely packed together within narrow lanes.

Eyewitnesses say the fire is believed to have started from one end of the settlement but spread rapidly through the area due to the highly congested nature of the structures.

Watch the video here:

Fire razes European town in Sekondi-Takoradi

YEN.com.gh noted in an earlier report that parts of European city, a suburb of Sekondi-Takoradi, had been destroyed by a fire on the morning of September 9.

An eyewitness said the wooden building material and the presence of gas cylinders worsened the situation.

Close to about 30 wooden structures, comprising shops, homes, and brothels, were all destroyed in the fire, leaving very little to be recovered by the owners of the structures.

Source: YEN.com.gh