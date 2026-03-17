The Kantanka EV Mensah had remained in the spotlight since its debut, with claims of fast charging and long usage quietly drawing attention

Despite the buzz, key technical details about the electric vehicle had not been fully disclosed, leaving many questions unanswered

The model had continued to spark conversations around Ghana’s push into local manufacturing and electric mobility

Kantanka Automobile quietly added another chapter to its story when it brought out a new electric vehicle, the Kantanka EV Mensah, at the 44th Kantanka Technology Exhibition.

Rare features behind the Ghana-made Kantanka innovation that runs on electricity only. Image credit: Kwadwo Safo, Kantanka

Source: UGC

The event took place at the Apostle Safo School of Arts and Sciences, a familiar ground for the company’s innovations over the years.

In a video shared by Kwadwo Safo Studios, a presenter was seen walking around the car, giving viewers a first look at what the company described as a fully electric machine.

One detail that caught attention was the claim about its charging and usage.

The Kantanka EV Mensah needs no fuel

One of the standout things about the Kantanka EV Mensah is that it does not rely on fuel in any form.

Unlike conventional vehicles that run on petrol or diesel, this model is powered entirely by electricity, meaning there is no need to visit a filling station.

Once charged, the car runs quietly and cleanly, pointing to a shift away from fuel-dependent transport and into a more energy-efficient way of driving.

According to the presenter, a 35-minute charge could keep the vehicle running for up to 8 hours.

Visually, the EV Mensah was shown from different angles, front, side, and rear, giving a fair idea of its design.

The focus stayed mostly on the exterior.

Late Apostle Kwadwo Safo implemented the project

The project itself falls under the direction of the late Professor Emeritus Apostle Dr. Kwadwo Safo, the man behind the Kantanka brand.

For years, his company has been building and assembling vehicles locally, combining Ghanaian input with some imported parts.

From SUVs to pickups, Kantanka has consistently pushed the “Made in Ghana” narrative, even when debates around that label continue.

With the EV Mensah, the company appears to be leaning into the global shift toward electric mobility.

Across Africa, conversations around cleaner energy and sustainable transport are growing, and this model seems to be Kantanka’s response to that movement.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Online, reactions have been mixed but curious. Some people see it as a bold step for local manufacturing, while others are waiting for more concrete details before concluding.

Even on the company’s official platforms, information about the model’s availability or real market presence remains limited.

A look at the Ghana-made Kantanka Omama pickup and the technology behind it. Image credit: Kwadwo Safo Jnr, Kantanka.

Source: UGC

Kantanka Omama Ghana-made Pickup goes viral

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a video circulating online showed the Kantanka Omama pickup speaking in Twi while reversing, warning people behind the vehicle to give way.

The Omama is a Ghana-made pickup truck designed to carry passengers and cargo while handling both city roads and rough terrain.

A Kantanka staff member mentioned during a presentation that the vehicle is priced at about GH¢450,000.

Source: YEN.com.gh