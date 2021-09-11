Vivian Jill Lawrence: Kumawood actress celebrates b'day with stunning photos

Vivian Jill Lawrence is a year older today, September 11, 2021

To mark the special day, the beautiful Kumawood actress took to social media to celebrate

Vivian Jill is noted as one of the richest actresses in the country and has starred in many movies

Kumawood actress, Vivian Jill Lawrence, has warmed many hearts on social media with stunning photos of herself as she celebrates her birthday today.

The actress wowed her fans as she joined the long list of celebrities who treat their fans and followers with amazing photos as they celebrate their birthday.

After posting the photos, the actress captioned one of them: "Growing up, everyone around me spent all their time trying to be great. I am one of the lucky ones who grace brought thus far. If I could make a wish right now, I wish for a priceless happiness to envelop you that is texting, calling and charting to wish me a blessed HAPPY BIRTHDAY! The joy is endless..."

Many fans and followers of the actress took to the comment section to wish the actress well on her special day.

Vivian Jill Lawrence is believed to be one of Kumawood’s richest actresses having starred in more than 50 movies.

It has become normal place to see TV icons and entertainment personalities in general flaunt their awesome pictures when they mark milestones in their lives and careers.

Source: Yen Newspaper