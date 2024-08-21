A Ghanaian man claimed his wife sold his house in Accra and left for Germany with their three children without his knowledge

According to Paul, his wife was influenced by her mother and used the proceeds from the sale of the house to fund her travel

Social media users who watched the video sympathised with Paul and suggested action he could take to retrieve his property

A Ghanaian man, Paul, has claimed his wife took everything he owns, including his three biological children.

The man said he impregnated the woman and later married her because he was in love with her.

A Ghanaian man laments how his wife sold the house and used the proceeds to travel abroad with their children. Photo credit: freemixer & jackStar

Source: Getty Images

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Paul said that until they started having issues, he did not know that her mother did not approve of the marriage.

According to Paul, his wife wanted to leave Ghana in search of greener pastures and a better future for the children.

“The connection did not go through, so they gave us the money back. I decided to search for another travel opportunity for her. During that time, her mother returned from Germany, and they lived in a house I had built at Osuman in the Greater Accra region.”

Paul lived in Kumasi and visited the family in Accra periodically. One day, he noticed all the door locks had been changed and was informed his wife had sold the house.

The 45-year-old man believes his 23-year-old wife used the proceeds from the house sale to travel overseas.

After she ditched Paul, he had not seen his children in years or heard from them but he believes they are all in Germany.

Netizens comment on jilted man’s story

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to Paul’s story.

@ivynyarkoahsimpeh1666 said:

“Please send this case to Ante Naa she can help you to get your house back”

@graceasante9958 wrote:

“Master pls get a good lawyer and get back your house”

@martinopoku368 said:

“Our marriage in Ghana hinges on a woman needing a man to take care of her. It is transactional and mostly, woman do not love their men. That is why, the moment most women are financially independent, they leave their spouses. Because, if they have money, they have no need of man. As such men rather marry for companionship but women for support.”

@peacesempare4855 wrote:

“Very kind man ,God will sort things out for u”

@yaoamevor2419 said:

“Don't worry about that brother she will Regret and not to come back”

@kaydeetv5866 wrote:

“Ghana women love, it's conditional. The moment situation changes, love will vanish. You marry a Ghanaian woman at your own peril !”

@ralph_elikem said:

“45 and 23…..How…???”

@salomeykoi8963 wrote:

“DJ, i guess the age gap was why the lady couldn't reciprocate his love. Sorry for him though”

Lady reclaims her things after breaking up

In another story by YEN.com.gh, a Ghanaian narrated that his ex-girlfriend arrived to take back things she had given him when they were dating after their relationship collapsed.

In a TikTok video, Mr Sanjus said he was not worried because she did not gift him too many things. She only took a cylinder and some utensils, leaving many things untouched.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh