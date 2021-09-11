Shatta Wale and Michy's son, Majesty, has been spotted showing impressive reading skills in a new video

The ever-cute Majesty read the book with an accent similar to a child born in America

His reading ability has impressed many fans who have praised his mother for his 'good upbringing'

Shatta Wale and Michy's son, Majesty, has won admiration on social media after showing his competence in reading.

In a video shared by Majesty's mother, the six-year-old is spotted sitting behind a table with a book in his hands.

Majesty goes on to read portions of the book without any flaws and the accent with which he does his reading sounds like a boy born in America.

Shatta Wale and Michy's son is winning admiration with his reading skills Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

From the look on his face and the smiles in the video, Majesty seemed to be enjoying the booo]k he was reading.

According to Michy, the book which is titled “Clifford: Stormy day rescue” was given to Majesty through a meal he ordered.

Reactions

After Michy shared the video of her son, it got many of her followers talking. While some hailed Majesty as a brilliant boy, others praised Michy for her upbringing of the boy. ANd there were who even jabbed Shatta Wale with their comments.

hottytv said Majesty's 'English is sweet:'

As if he’s outside the country son wa no ne brofo 3d3 wate

serwaa_akotoberry1 wondered if Majesty was born in Ghana:

"Was he born in Ghana? Becoss eiii."

trudygert9gmail.com6 thought Shatta Wale had lost something:

"Michy you are a woman, good upbringing, Shatta lost big time."

iamticknelly described Majesty as:

"Small Boy Big Brain ❤️❤️."

Majesty is also a pianist

Majesty is not only good at reading or speaking English but has other talents to be proud of.

Not long ago, he got fans talking with a video of him playing the piano like a skilled instrumentalist.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Majesty sat comfortably behind the large instrument, and with excitement written all over his face, he played.

He was heard telling his mother that he got the keys right to which the mother responded yes.

Source: Yen Ghana