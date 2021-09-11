Singer Fameye turned 27 years old on Saturday, September 11, 2021

His fiancee, Ohemaa, took to social media to share a photo and a lovely message in celebration of his new age

Ohemaa's birthday post got many people joining her to wish the singer well

Ghanaian singer Fameye, known in private life as Peter Famiyeh Bozah, is celebrating his birthday today, September 11. Born in 1994, Fameye is 27 years old now.

Leading the celebration for the singer is his fiancee Bridget Agyeman Boating, known on social media as Ohemaa.

Ohemaa who is the mother of Fameye's adorable son, Arvid, took to social media to celebrate her man by sharing a beautiful photo of him.

Fameye and his fiance Ohemaa Photo source: @fameye_music, @ohemaaa

Source: Instagram

Sharing the photo, Ohemaa poured out her heart to Fameye while promising her love for him.

She described the singer as the love of her life and prayed for God to bless him and keep him for her.

"Happy birthday to the love of my life @fameye_music , may God bless and keep you for me ❤️. I love you," her caption to the photo read.

Reactions

Ohemaa's birthday message to her fiance has got many of her followers joining in to celebrate him.

_iamnanaama_ said:

"Happy birthday CHAIRMAN ❤️."

wukuada_ said:

"HBD daddy...Good health and wealth."

ama_shatta11 said:

"Happy birthday Mr Peter."

stephanie.peprah.10 said:

"Happy blessed birthday to the king❤️❤️."

