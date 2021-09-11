Ohemaa: Fameye's Fiancee Shares Lovely Photo And Message To Celebrate His 27th Birthday
- Singer Fameye turned 27 years old on Saturday, September 11, 2021
- His fiancee, Ohemaa, took to social media to share a photo and a lovely message in celebration of his new age
- Ohemaa's birthday post got many people joining her to wish the singer well
Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in
Ghanaian singer Fameye, known in private life as Peter Famiyeh Bozah, is celebrating his birthday today, September 11. Born in 1994, Fameye is 27 years old now.
Leading the celebration for the singer is his fiancee Bridget Agyeman Boating, known on social media as Ohemaa.
Ohemaa who is the mother of Fameye's adorable son, Arvid, took to social media to celebrate her man by sharing a beautiful photo of him.
Sharing the photo, Ohemaa poured out her heart to Fameye while promising her love for him.
Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news
Kumawood actor Salinko shows off his beautiful wife in loved-up photos on their 4th wedding anniversary
She described the singer as the love of her life and prayed for God to bless him and keep him for her.
"Happy birthday to the love of my life @fameye_music , may God bless and keep you for me ❤️. I love you," her caption to the photo read.
Reactions
Ohemaa's birthday message to her fiance has got many of her followers joining in to celebrate him.
_iamnanaama_ said:
"Happy birthday CHAIRMAN ❤️."
wukuada_ said:
"HBD daddy...Good health and wealth."
ama_shatta11 said:
"Happy birthday Mr Peter."
stephanie.peprah.10 said:
"Happy blessed birthday to the king❤️❤️."
Source: Yen