Man City were favourites to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus before United hijacked the transfer

Fergie is among a number of people understood to have played a central role in Man United re-signing the club idol

According to the Scottish tactician, he could not fathom seeing Ronaldo turning out for the Blue side of Manchester

Ronaldo had a dream start to his second spell with the Red Devils as he scored a brace to guide United to victory over Newcastle

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Sir Alex Ferguson has finally admitted he had a hand in Cristiano Ronaldo rejoining Man United this summer.

Fergie is among a number of people understood to have played a central role in Man United re-signing the club idol. Photo by John Peters.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo sealed a dramatic return to Old Trafford just hours after he had been linked with a shock move to rivals Man City.

City were believed to be in the driving seat in their push to sign a formidable striker after the departure of Sergio Aguero.

However, the transfer took a sudden turn, with the Red Devils hijacking it midstream.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A number of people are thought to have played an influential role in convincing Ronaldo to rejoin United rather than trading Juventus for the blue side of Manchester.

Fergie, who brought Ronaldo to Old Trafford during his first spell in 2003 has now detailed his role in bringing the five-time Ballon d'Or home.

According to Fergie, he could not fathom seeing CR7 in City colours, revealing he had to do everything within his reach to ensure he is back at the Theatre of Dreams.

"A lot of people played their part (in bringing Ronaldo back) and I contributed knowing that really Cristiano wanted to come here and that was important," he divulged as quoted by Metro UK.

"I wouldn’t say it’s emotional but it’s exciting for me and relief because I couldn’t imagine him playing for Man City, I don’t think anyone could."

‘That’s why we took steps to make sure he came here and the club then followed in very well and I spoke to the Glazers and it was done," he added.

The legendary Scottish tactician further added he was excited to see the Portuguese ace back at United, underscoring the integral role he will be playing in the dressing room even as he enters the twilight years of his career.

Source: Yen Ghana