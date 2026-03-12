Why Iran Has Technically Not Withdrawn from the 2026 World Cup Despite Public Statements
- Iran has reportedly announced its World Cup withdrawal amid escalating tensions involving the United States and Israel
- Despite reports of Iran pulling out of the tournament, FIFA has yet to officially confirm the decision
- Iran had already secured a spot in Group G alongside Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand, raising fresh uncertainty over who could replace them
The 2026 FIFA World Cup was thrown into controversy after Iran national football team reportedly decided to withdraw from the global tournament due to escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
Iran had already secured qualification for the 2026 World Cup after finishing strongly in the Asian qualifiers and was drawn into Group G alongside Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand.
However, Iran's situation is now uncertain following rising military tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran that reportedly resulted in the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to the BBC.
On Wednesday, March 11, Iranian sports and youth minister Ahmad Donyamali reportedly announced that the national team would not participate in the tournament, citing security concerns after recent airstrikes and the broader regional conflict, as Euronews covered.
Has Iran officially withdrawn from World Cup?
Formally, FIFA has not confirmed Iran's withdrawal from the World Cup. Despite the Asian country's widely reported withdrawal, FIFA's official website still captures the Middle Eastern country among the list of qualified nations for the 2026 World Cup as of Thursday, March 12, 2026, as seen in the screenshot below.
Moreover, FIFA’s official website has not published any statement confirming Iran’s withdrawal from the competition.
As things stand, Iran remains listed among the qualified teams for the tournament scheduled to take place across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
According to the governing body, the 42 countries below have secured their place at the USA, Canada, and Mexico tournament.
1. USA
2. Canada
3. Mexico
4. Argentina
5. Brazil
6. Japan
7. New Zealand
8. Uzbekistan
9. South Korea
10. Iran
11. Jordan
12. Australia
13. Ecuador
14. Paraguay
15. Colombia
16. Uruguay
17. Morocco
18. Tunisia
19. Egypt
20. Algeria
21. Ghana
22. Cape Verde
23. South Africa
24. Senegal
25. Ivory Coast
26. Qatar
27. Saudi Arabia
28. Curaçao
29. Haiti
30. Panama
31. Spain
32. Scotland
33. Switzerland
34. Austria
35. Belgium
36. Netherlands
37. Germany
38. Norway
39. Portugal
40. Croatia
41. France
42. England
African teams qualified for 2026 World Cup
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that nine African national teams earned direct qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after the opening phase of the CAF qualifying campaign concluded in October 2025.
Among the nations that successfully sealed their places were Ghana’s Black Stars, along with continental powerhouses Egypt, Senegal, Morocco, and Tunisia, all of whom delivered impressive performances throughout the qualification process to book their tickets to the global tournament.
The World Cup qualification journey, however, is not over for some countries, as they get ready for the inter-confederation playoff stage.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled content writer and journalist with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments including two All Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon and the 2018 Women’s AFCON. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh