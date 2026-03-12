Iran has reportedly announced its World Cup withdrawal amid escalating tensions involving the United States and Israel

Despite reports of Iran pulling out of the tournament, FIFA has yet to officially confirm the decision

Iran had already secured a spot in Group G alongside Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand, raising fresh uncertainty over who could replace them

The 2026 FIFA World Cup was thrown into controversy after Iran national football team reportedly decided to withdraw from the global tournament due to escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Iran had already secured qualification for the 2026 World Cup after finishing strongly in the Asian qualifiers and was drawn into Group G alongside Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand.

FIFA has not officially announced Iran's reported withdrawal from the 2026 World Cup. Image credit: The White House via X Account/Anadolu

However, Iran's situation is now uncertain following rising military tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran that reportedly resulted in the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to the BBC.

On Wednesday, March 11, Iranian sports and youth minister Ahmad Donyamali reportedly announced that the national team would not participate in the tournament, citing security concerns after recent airstrikes and the broader regional conflict, as Euronews covered.

Has Iran officially withdrawn from World Cup?

Formally, FIFA has not confirmed Iran's withdrawal from the World Cup. Despite the Asian country's widely reported withdrawal, FIFA's official website still captures the Middle Eastern country among the list of qualified nations for the 2026 World Cup as of Thursday, March 12, 2026, as seen in the screenshot below.

FIFA still lists Iran as one of the qualified countries for the 2026 World Cup. Image credit: FIFA

Moreover, FIFA’s official website has not published any statement confirming Iran’s withdrawal from the competition.

As things stand, Iran remains listed among the qualified teams for the tournament scheduled to take place across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

According to the governing body, the 42 countries below have secured their place at the USA, Canada, and Mexico tournament.

1. USA

2. Canada

3. Mexico

4. Argentina

5. Brazil

6. Japan

7. New Zealand

8. Uzbekistan

9. South Korea

10. Iran

11. Jordan

12. Australia

13. Ecuador

14. Paraguay

15. Colombia

16. Uruguay

17. Morocco

18. Tunisia

19. Egypt

20. Algeria

21. Ghana

22. Cape Verde

23. South Africa

24. Senegal

25. Ivory Coast

26. Qatar

27. Saudi Arabia

28. Curaçao

29. Haiti

30. Panama

31. Spain

32. Scotland

33. Switzerland

34. Austria

35. Belgium

36. Netherlands

37. Germany

38. Norway

39. Portugal

40. Croatia

41. France

42. England

