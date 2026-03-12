A concerned parent has questioned the rationale behind "pageantry-style" career day celebrations organised in some basic schools

A concerned parent has sparked conversations online after questioning the rationale behind organising 'pageantry-style' career day celebrations in basic schools.

According to the parent, she struggles to understand the purpose of such events, arguing that they appear to have little meaningful impact on the academic or career development of pupils.

She explained that the celebrations often place a significant financial burden on parents, as school authorities and teachers usually insist that pupils attend the event in outfits that reflect their future career aspirations.

In her view, most pupils at the basic school level are still exploring their interests and are not yet certain about the careers they wish to pursue.

Rather, she believes many children simply admire the uniforms associated with various professions and enjoy the excitement of wearing them.

The parent illustrated her concern by explaining that a child may express interest in becoming a nurse one day and later return home, saying they want to become a lawyer.

In such situations, parents feel pressured to provide outfits representing these professions so their children do not feel left out when their classmates appear in themed costumes during the event.

According to her, the situation becomes even more challenging when career day celebrations are organised multiple times within the same academic term, forcing parents to repeatedly spend money on costumes that may only be worn once.

To ease the financial pressure on families, she suggested that schools could consider inviting professionals from various fields to interact with pupils, share their experiences, and educate them about different career paths.

She believes such engagements would be more practical and educational than insisting that pupils dress in professional attire.

Her comments have since resonated with many parents online, with several people joining the conversation and calling on school administrators to reconsider the pageantry-style approach to career day celebrations.

Many argue that while the intention behind the events may be positive, they often place additional financial strain on parents who are already dealing with rising living costs.

Netizens react to career day event in schools

Scores of netizens have shared their thoughts on the subject of holding career day events in various basic schools. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Free on free commented:

"Engage professionals, let them come to the schools in their uniforms instead, and you will get the same results, even more effective than the kids wearing what they can't even remember. But a police officer in uniform in the classroom will have a lasting effect."

Eli Speaks opined:

"Career day should be about inviting professionals to the school to talk to the kids about their jobs, or the kids going to the various institutions, and not the pupils wearing those uniforms just for the jamboree."

Shuga Ray said:

"Career day is celebrated once a year. And it’s also not compulsory. If you don’t have the financial muscles, your kids can wear their school uniform."

