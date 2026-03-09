A self-styled pastor, Prophet Paul Miracle, has sparked controversy by claiming that the late Ghanaian musician Theophilus Tagoe, widely believed to have died in 2014, is still alive

A self-styled pastor has come under intense criticism after claiming that a Ghanaian musician believed to have died about 11 years ago is still alive and will soon make a public appearance.

According to Prophet Paul Miracle, he had a vision revealing that popular Ghanaian musician Theophilus Tagoe, popularly known as Castro D'Destroyer or Under Fire, is not dead as many people believe.

The pastor further claimed that in the vision, he saw the musician return to the stage to perform again.

He alleged that the performance took place at two major venues in Accra, namely Black Star Square and the Accra Sports Stadium.

The prophecy has since sparked widespread controversy, generating strong reactions from the public and on social media.

Reacting to the development, some devoted fans of the late musician have strongly criticised the claims made by the pastor.

One concerned fan, identified as Mr Kwabla, condemned the remarks and called the pastor to order.

He further urged the appropriate authorities to take the necessary steps to discourage some self-styled religious figures from exploiting national tragedies for their personal interests.

He posted:

Watch the video below:

Reports on Castro's death

News of the death of Theophilus Tagoe was reported on April 6, 2014, following his disappearance during a jet ski accident around the Ada Estuary while on vacation with a group of friends, including Ghanaian footballer Asamoah Gyan.

The artiste is believed to have drowned, and despite extensive searches, his body was never found or recovered.

His death gave rise to various superstitious interpretations, with some suggesting that he had embarked on a journey to the “marine world” and would eventually return.

The recent prophecy by Prophet Paul Miracle has reignited painful memories of the loss of the beloved musician.

Reactions to prophet's claim on Castro's return

Scores of netizens have reacted to claims made by the self-styled prophet, Paul Miracle, concerning the return of Theophilus Tagoe, popularly known as Castro D'Destroyer. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below

Mr Collins Tetteh commented:

"Every day, you guys just want to set Christians up for ridicule. Why come out to say this? The family can take you on for causing emotional trauma."

Mr Kwabla said:

"We need a regulatory framework that discourages the exploitation of national tragedies for clicks or social media influence, as it only serves to confuse the masses."

Anonymous posted:

"Try your luck, Prophet."

Comment Kingpin noted:

"Miracle deirrr abi it’s Npp communicator’s name anaa."

