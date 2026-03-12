Dr Henry Kwabena Kokofu, former CEO of the EPA, has alleged that thousands of Ghana’s internal security recruitment slots are allocated through “protocol”

He condemned the practice as “daylight robbery,” saying it forces ordinary young Ghanaians to pay for a chance at the few remaining slots

Kokofu also mentioned some institutions in Ghana that receive protocol slots during recruitment into the security services

Dr Henry Kwabena Kokofu, the former CEO of the Environmental Protection Agency, has alleged that thousands of recruitment slots in Ghana's internal security services are allocated through what he described as a protocol arrangement.

Speaking on Channel One TV on Thursday, March 12, 2026, Kokofu expressed frustration over the institutionalisation of corruption within the system.

Parliamentm Jubilee House and other institutions with security service recruitment protocol list.



He consequently proceeded to mention the names of some public institutions that are given what is termed as protocol slots in the security service recruitment.

"Parliament has protocol, the list will be there. Jubilee House, and others. So, if it is 5,000, I can assure you 4,000 slots will go into protocol. So, the poor child from Amakom or Mmredane, where my cocoa farm is, will be left to compete for that 1,000 slots," he claimed.

According to Kokofu, who is aspiring to be the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), many young Ghanaians are eager to serve their country if given the opportunity.

However, these teeming youth, he said, are taken advantage of and compelled to pay money for recruitment into the security services.

"You see how we've succeeded in institutionalising criminality and extortion from ordinary poor people. These are poor young Ghanaians who, through no fault of their own, are eager to serve their country in these various capacities," he said.

He further questioned why the Interior Ministry and the authorities in charge of internal security recruitment advertise and sell application forms to so many applicants when they know they can only recruit a handful.

"The institutions do know how many people can be absorbed, yet we go ahead and advertise and encourage these young poor people to pay," he lamented.

Kokofu describes recruitment as 'daylight robbery'

Kokofu further described encouraging close to 500,000 people to apply for such limited slots in the security services as “robbery and daylight extortion.”

He claims the entire recruitment process is a ploy designed to extort money from Ghana’s teeming unemployed youth.

"I want to know how much was paid by each one of them, and let's do the calculations. Then we will come to understand why some of us think the system is so corrupt that it is prepared to extort money from the poor, ordinary cocoa farmer whose son, daughter, or dependent wants to join these services," he said.

Interior Minister, Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak, discloses that only 1000 people will be recruits into the Ghana Immigration Service out of the 180,000 applicant who applied.



Interior Minister explains GIS recruitment slot

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Minister for the Interior, Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka, had indicated that less than 1% of applicants to the Ghana Immigration Services (GIS) will be recruited.

The minister said that more than 180,000 have applied to join the Ghana Immigration Service

The service’s training and accommodation facilities can only cater to a limited number of selected recruits for a chance to serve.

