Media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, has showcased elegance in her recent sartorial choices

The general manager of GHOne TV/Starr FM posted visuals in long sparkly red and yellow outfits

Nana Aba Anamoah uploaded the stunning visuals on Instagram

There is no scintilla of doubt that Nana Aba Anamoah is a style queen in her own right, and her knack for flawless elegance is evident in her sartorial choices.

Whether for the screen or radio, the general manager of GHOne TV/Starr FM rocks her outfits perfectly like no other.

The Ghanaian media colossus has done it again, proving that she understands fashion, and how to dress effortlessly for any occasion.

Nana Aba Anamoah Glows in Sparkly Red Dress as she Drops 4 Stunning Photos, Videos.

Source: Instagram

In her latest post, Nana Aba Anamoah shared several pictures and videos on Instagram, flexing her unmatched sense of fashion.

First, she dropped a video adorned in a long sparkly red garment, graciously delivering signature poses.

The host of Starr Chat on Starr FM later uploaded four stunning photos, revealing the full splendour of her curves in the red-fitting dress.

The pictures give fans a close-up view of her beautiful look, which show her elaborate and perfectly shaped body.

In a subsequent post on Sunday, September 12, Nana Aba Anamoah posted a video in a loud yellow dress, striding her way to Power Chapel in Kumasi in the Asanti Region.

Watch the videos below:

Nana Aba Anamoah thanks Akufo-Addo

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that, Nana Aba Anamoah has expressed gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his decision to foot the surgery bill to separate Ghanaian conjoined twins.

In a post on Instagram, Anamoah shared a photo of the twins and their mother.

"Thank you, @nakufoaddo. The conjoined twins are grateful News: H. E. Nana Addo takes up the full cost of surgery to separate the conjoined twins.," reads the caption of the post by the GhOneTV Presenter.

