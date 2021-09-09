The lingering banter between Apostle Isaac Owusu Bempah, the founder of Glorious Word Power Ministries, and Nana Agradaa has taken a new twist.

The prophet reportedly stormed the house of Nana Agradaa on Thursday, September 9, 2021, on a yet-to-be-established mission.

Owusu Bempah and Agradaa, a repented fetish priestess, were close a while ago but have fallen out since the latter's repentance.

The fallout has seen Agradaa and Owusu Bempah throw invectives at each other on social media

But it seems to have now gone physical between the two as the 'man of God' and some of his boys,(macho men).

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Owusu Bempah is seen seated in a car with a driver.

It is not exactly known what made the 'man of God' storm Agradaa's house but his associates were heard daring the repented spiritualist to come and face them.

