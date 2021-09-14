The digital community is seriously wowed by Christy Coluccio’s post, who thanked her husband for building her a smart home office

Coluccio says her hubby decided to build dedicated office space to ensure she works comfortably after previously working from their bedroom

The viral post is attracting many social media users from all over the world and many people are really impressed with the design and set-up

Christy Coluccio is proud of her husband for ensuring she has a beautiful space as she works from home. The LinkedIn account holder says her hubby made sure she has a nice environment to call an office.

According to Coluccio, her hubby wanted her to have a dedicated office space at home after 18 months of working from a makeshift space in the bedroom.

Christy continues to shower her husband with praise and says the man built and finished the office. She is now grateful for the efforts. The content and project manager wrote on her page:

“This is my Monday Motivation. I can’t thank my husband enough for wanting me to have a dedicated work from home space after 18 months of making do with a makeshift space in a bedroom. He built and finished this office for me, and I’m beyond grateful.

“Now, my commute is to the basement, just out of sight from the Legos and old toys ready for donation, but you wouldn’t know that once the door is closed. No more blurred backgrounds for me! #workfromhome #motivation #grateful”

Christy Coluccio's husband is hailed for building an office for her. Image: @ChristyColuccio/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

@Xenia Paschopoulou said:

“Nice space - very neat and lean! No window - natural light though! I guess we cannot have everything!! I am still working in my home office in the living room - in the dining room table, have plenty of light but no room of my own with a door closing behind!”

@Deborah Murphy said:

“I have an office space but end up in the dining room for the same reason, natural light.”

@Linda Spiller said:

“Awesome space! I love your desk. What did you use to raise the laptop higher? Thanks!”

@Kimberley Smart said:

“Loving the ring light for Zoom meetings!”

@Richard Dawson said:

“So very thoughtful. He took care of you. Nice husband. If you ever divorce him, send him my way. lol.”

@Abe P said:

“It's been a tough morning, Richard. Thanks for the comment, you made me laugh. I needed that.”

@Alyssa Bagnoli said:

“Love it! Having a dedicated workspace at home makes a huge difference.”

@Sheri Klein said:

“I'm currently working on mine. Now, to find a remote job!! It's a full-time job in itself!!”

@Magen Minthchev said:

“I don't even know you, but I love this for you. It's a beautiful space! I think the thing that got me most was no more blurred backgrounds for me! I always have my background blurred or with my company-provided digital screen.”

