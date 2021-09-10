An account of a married woman, who transferred almost all her first salary to her husband, has been shared on social media

The woman also allegedly paid the salary of their children's lesson teacher, leaving the husband surprised and happy

The account was shared in a Facebook post by Footprint TV

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In a post on the Facebook page of Footprint TV, the account of a married woman who transferred almost all her first salary to her husband has been highlighted.

Written by Virtuous Woman, it is indicated that the woman transferred her first salary to her husband immediately after receiving it and went ahead to also pay the salary of their children's lesson teacher.

The post reads:

''My first salary came yesterday and immediately I received an alert, I rushed to my husband and asked him how much he needs me to contribute after informing him that my salary has been paid.

Wife Transfers almost all her 1st Salary to her Hubby, Pays Kids' Teacher, Story Causes Stir online Image; Footprint TV

Source: Facebook

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

''Oga thought I was joking and mentioned a figure thinking I was going to contest because it was almost all my salary, I just carried my phone and transferred it to him,'' part of the post read.

The woman went further to pay the salary of their children's lesson teacher to relieve her husband of mental stress.

''It was doing him like film, I then went ahead to pay the salary of our children's lesson teacher so that he would stop thinking about it.

''That's when I realised that he was doing so much without complaining. He sees it like his duty and even when the financial burden is too much, he struggles to pay without asking me.''

The thoughtful gesture left her husband surprised and happy.

''He was so surprised and happy, I know that my money is just a fraction of what he brings but he felt like I gave him millions.

''I then told him that I am putting in the effort to make more money so that I can still reduce his stress. He didn't marry a responsibility, he married a helper and he should be feeling more relaxed than when he was single,'' the post added.

The account shared on the Facebook page of Footprint TV has garnered commentary from social media users.

Social media comments

Samuel Teddy Dodoo indicated:

''If really you've done that, credit goes to the parents that brought you up.''

Kofi Yeboah commented:

''This should be a whole year sermon in the church for single ladies. '' he married a helper, not a responsibility.''

Vimbi Definest said:

''Waooh, I pray all women will come to this truth, God bless u n the womb that gave birth to you.''

Roseline Joseph remarked:

''Indeed, we should always help with sharing the responsibilities at home.''

Daniel Mensah noted:

''You're indeed a virtuous woman. If all women were like you, the life expectancy of men would've increased to 1000 years.

''God bless you for your understanding and support.''

Man Stunned as His Wife Surprises Him

In a previous story, a man was left speechless when his wife surprised him with $10,000 concealed in a cake to celebrate his birthday.

The dollar notes were stashed in the birthday cake his wife had prepared specially to celebrate his momentous day.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on social media, the man is seen blowing out the candles, and was short of words when he discovered a long tail of dollar notes hidden right in the middle of the cake.

Ghanaian Girl Giving Shoes to Poor Kids

In a separate story, a 12-year-old Ghanaian in Chicago, Kerry Koranteng, is impacting the lives of deprived children in Ghana by providing them with shoes to prevent them from walking barefooted.

Through her foundation, Kerry K Foundation, and with support from a local nonprofit, the tweenager sends the shoes she collects back home to Ghana to cover the feet of underprivileged children.

Koranteng told CBS News that she was inspired by a trip to visit her family in Ghana when she was eight years old.

Source: Yen