A man identified as Ho Van Lang has passed away 8 years after he returned to living amongst real people

Ho had lived in the jungle with his father for 40 years and wore loins made from trees while feeding on fruits

Ho aged 52 had fled with his father to the Vietnam wilderness in 1972 when the US bombing wiped out about half of their family members

A man who has been described as real-life Tarzan has given up the ghost on Monday, September 6 after battling liver cancer.

Ho Van Lang lived in the Vietnamese jungle for 40 years with his father Ho Van Thanh. Daily Mail reports that they fled civilization in 1972 following a US bombing that took half of the members of their family.

Ho was forced out of the jungle after his father fell ill Photo Credit: Dailymail.co.uk

How they lived in the jungle

New York Post reports that the father and son wore loins made out of trees in the jungle.

For a meal, Ho and his father fed on corn they planted as well as foraged fruits and cassava. They found shelter in a timber hut built five metres above the ground.

How they returned to civilization

In 2013, Ho and his father were forced back to the civilized world in a bid to get a solution to Thanh's ailment.

Unfortunately, Thanh would pass away in 2017 for unreported causes. They made their way back to town thanks to Ho's elder brother, Van Tri.

Authorities claim that Van Tri was pivotal in ensuring their return to civilization in 2013.

It is not clear if they later returned to the jungle but Daily Mail has it that the two men were tracked down by foragers in August 2013 after a five-hour search and underwent medical check-ups before reintegration into the society.

A friend to Ho believes eating processed food and other lifestyle in the civilized world affected his health.

Ho passed away at the age of 52.

