Seyram M.A. Yorgbe has been crowned valedictorian of UniMAC’s 2025 postgraduate class, earning admiration for her resilience, dedication, and academic excellence

Addressing graduates, Seyram reflected on challenges, thanking family, friends, lecturers, and even cleaners whose unseen efforts shaped her journey to success

TV3’s Anita Akuffo celebrated earning her UniMAC master’s degree, sharing elegant photos online that highlight her achievement, resilience, and academic milestone

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The University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC) has officially named Seyram M.A. Yorgbe as the valedictorian of the 2025 postgraduate Master's class.

UNIMAC crowns Seyram M.A. Yorgbe valedictorian of the 2025 postgraduate master’s class for her resilience and academic excellence. Image credit: 1957newsgh/TikTok

Source: UGC

The graduation ceremony, held on March 13, 2026, at the Dzorwula UniMAC Campus, brought together faculty, graduates, family, and friends to celebrate the achievements of the class. Seyram’s selection has drawn widespread admiration for her dedication, resilience, and academic excellence.

Addressing the congregation, Seyram reflected on her journey, noting that she began her education journey as a mature student, even from junior levels, navigating challenges posed by distance and life circumstances. Despite these obstacles, she graduated with first-class honours in her undergraduate degree at UniMAC-IF in 2024.

She used her valedictory address to acknowledge the support that shaped her success.

"I am grateful to my family, friends, lecturers, and colleagues whose encouragement and guidance made this achievement possible," she said.

Seyram also encouraged her fellow graduates to embrace challenges as opportunities for growth, emphasising perseverance and dedication as key ingredients to success.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Anita Akuffo bags master's degree from UniMAC

In a related development, award-winning Ghanaian media personality Anita Akua Akuffo has achieved a significant academic milestone after graduating from UniMAC.

On Friday, March 13, 2026, Anita Akuffo announced on her official Instagram page that she had bagged a master's degree from the prestigious tertiary institution formerly known as the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) as part of the graduating class of 2025.

In some lovely photos she shared, the media personality looked elegant in a beautiful, stylish Kente cloth dress from renowned Ghanaian fashion designer Adwoa Yeboah.

Anita beamed with excitement as she wore the outfit with a sash, gown, and cap for her graduation ceremony at the UniMAC campus in Accra.

TV3 Ghana presenter Anita Akuffo graduates from the University of Media Arts and Communication (UNiMAC) with a master's degree on Friday, March 13, 2026. Photo source: Anita Akua Akuffo

Source: Facebook

In a message accompanying the Instagram post, the TV3 Ghana presenter, who was named Most Promising Lady at the 2025 Ghana Women Awards, reflected on her academic journey on her graduation day.

The Ghana's Most Beautiful co-host recounted the struggles she encountered before earning her master's degree at the University of Media Arts and Communication (UniMAC).

She also shared a Bible quotation to express her gratitude to God for her latest achievement.

In the caption of the post, she wrote:

"Mastered the lessons and earned the degree. 🎓🥳 This moment is more than a graduation. It is proof of quiet resilience, late nights, unwavering faith, and the grace that carried me through every challenge."

"From doubt to discipline, from sacrifice to success. Today, I wear this crown with gratitude. 🥳 Psalm 115:1— Not unto us, O Lord, not unto us, but unto thy name give glory."

2016 GMB winner Yaba Nelly bags MBA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yaba Nelly bagged an MBA in Construction and Real Estate Management from the University of the Built Environment in Reading, UK.

Photos of the 2016 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant winner at her graduation ceremony emerged on social media.

Many Ghanaians, including celebrities, took to social media to congratulate Yaba Nelly after her academic milestone.

Source: YEN.com.gh