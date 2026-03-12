Thomas Partey Scheduled for UK Court Hearing Amid New Charges
- Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey is set to appear in a UK court, facing new charges in a case that has attracted international attention
- Additional allegations have been authorised against Partey, adding to the Ghanaian star's ongoing legal battle
- Despite the serious charges, Partey maintains his innocence, with the March hearing focusing on legal procedures
Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey is scheduled to appear in a UK court on Friday, March 13, 2026, when he will face new charges at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.
This latest hearing relates to two additional counts of serious offences authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) after investigators from the Metropolitan Police reviewed fresh evidence.
The charges stem from a separate complaint first reported in August 2025 involving alleged incidents from 2020.
Partey, who currently plays for Spanish club Villarreal, previously pleaded not guilty to several serious charges dating back to 2021 and 2022.
This March court appearance will formally address the latest allegations brought against the 32‑year‑old midfielder, marking another significant moment in a legal process that has unfolded over several years.
Despite the ongoing criminal case, Partey has remained on bail and continued his professional football career under strict conditions, including restrictions on travel and contact with alleged victims.
In context, the legal battle against Partey began in July 2025, when the CPS authorised five counts of serious crimes and one count of sexual assault, all relating to alleged incidents involving three women between 2021 and 2022.
He first appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 5 August 2025, where he was granted conditional bail.
In September 2025, Partey appeared at Southwark Crown Court, where he entered a not guilty plea to those earlier charges.
A judge set a full trial date for November 2, 2026, meaning the legal process is expected to continue for many months.
That trial is likely to last several weeks and will be overseen by a High Court judge, reflecting the seriousness of the allegations.
Partey faces additional charges
The additional charges introduced in early February 2026 have added to the complexity of the case, increasing the total number of alleged complainants to four.
Prosecutors say the new counts have been authorised following standard evidential and public interest tests under UK law. Partey has consistently denied all allegations and maintains his innocence.
Meanwhile, according to Transfermarkt stats, Thomas Partey has seen his influence reduced at Villarreal, making just 24 appearances across all competitions this season.
The 32-year-old's Spanish side sit respectably fourth in the 2025/26 La Liga standings with 54 points after 27 matches.
Partey’s focus tested amid legal battle
Earlier, YEN.com.gh examined Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey’s mental preparedness ahead of the 2026 World Cup, highlighting the immense challenges he faces both on the pitch and off it.
With ongoing legal proceedings in the United Kingdom, many Ghanaian football fans are questioning whether the Villarreal star can maintain focus and be fully ready for the tournament, as Otto Addo and his player aim to impress.
