Baba Jamal, the newly elected MP for Ayawaso East, has dismissed viral photos showing him allegedly sleeping in Parliament as AI-generated

He claimed the images were manipulated by political opponents to tarnish his reputation

Jamal won the Ayawaso East seat in a by-election on March 3, 2026, defeating candidates from the NPP and an independent contender

The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso East, Baba Jamal, has reacted to the viral photos circulating online that appear to show him sleeping in the House of Legislature.

It will be recalled that on March 10, 2026, photos circulated online appearing to show Baba Jamal dozing off, or with his mouth open, in the chamber during parliamentary proceedings on his first day as an MP.

Ayawaso East MP Baba Jamal denies sleeping in Parliament. Photo credit: Baba Jamal/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The widely circulated photos sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many supporters of his opponent in the Ayawaso East constituency teasing him over them and claiming they were justified in their opposition to his candidacy.

His supporters, on the other hand, suggested that if he did doze off, it could have been due to exhaustion from the campaign trail or the physical toll of Ramadan fasting.

Reacting to this in an interview with Accra-based Okay FM, Baba Jamal dismissed the photos as AI-generated and manipulated by his political enemies to tarnish his reputation.

He said the photos do not reflect what actually transpired in Parliament after he took his seat as the MP for the Ayawaso East Constituency.

“There are several of the photos going around. One even shows me with my mouth wide open. These are AI-generated photos,” he said.

Baba Jamal further suggested the images were shared to tarnish his reputation following what he described as an important moment in his political career.

“People would always want to dent every beautiful thing when it happens,” he added.

Watch the Facebook video below:

How Baba Jamal became Ayawaso East MP

Baba Jamal won the Ayawaso East seat on the ticket of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) in a by-election held on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

He secured 10,884 votes, defeating the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Yussif Ali Baba, who received 4,009 votes, and Alhaji Mohammed Umaru Sanda, an independent candidate who defected from the NDC.

The by-election was triggered by the passing of the former MP, Naser Toure Mahama, who had held the seat for more than 13 years.

Prior to contesting the Ayawaso East parliamentary by-election, Baba Jamal was Ghana's High Commissioner to Nigeria.

However, President John Dramani Mahama ordered his immediate recall on February 7, 2026, after he was alleged to have engaged in vote-buying during the NDC parliamentary primary to elect a candidate for the Ayawaso East by-election.

Baba Jamal was accused of voter inducement, with reports alleging that his campaign team distributed items such as 32-inch plasma TV sets, cash, and even food items like boiled eggs and pepper to delegates.

Karma President releases a doom prophecy about the new Ayawaso East MP, Baba Jamal. Image credit: Karma President, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Paa Kewsi Media

Source: Facebook

Seer releases doom prophecy about Baba Jamal

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the popular Ghanaian seer, Karma President, had dropped a doom prophecy about the National Democratic Congress MP, Baba Jamal.

This came following his swearing-in in parliament as the Ayawaso East MP, where his sleeping photo on his first day in the house trended.

Baba Jamal had defeated contenders from the New Patriotic Party and other parties to reclaim a seat in Parliament for the second time.

Source: YEN.com.gh