Aburi Girls Senior High School is reported to be representing Ghana in a robotics inspired competition among 160 countries

The 2021 edition is a virtual competition that has been dubbed "Discover and Recove" with a focus on finding innovative opportunities to help overcome the COVID-19 pandemic

The goal of the Ghana team is to come up with biodegradable nose masks that are comfortable to wear

A recent publication by Bella Naija has shared that 12 students from Aburi Girls Senior High School are representing Ghana in a 2021 FIRST Global Challenge, a robotic-inspired competition.

The competition is the fifth of its kind, and this year's theme is "Discover and Recover."

The focus is to discover opportunities for innovation that will help overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the publication, teenagers from 160 countries will be partaking in the competition.

Aburi Girls SHS is Representing Ghana at the Global Robotics Competition

The girls from Aburi Girls Senior High School are being mentored by an Organisation known as Stembees.

There are three sections in the competition; Solution challenge, CubeSat challenge, and Robotics challenge.

For the Solution challenge, the teams are to develop Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) solutions to solve local problems that have emerged in the health, economy, education, and environmental sectors due to the pandemic.

The focus of team Ghana is to make biodegradable nose masks from plantain fibres that require no strings to wear and are comfortable.

"The problem this team identified is that a large number of Ghanaians do not properly dispose of single-use nose masks.

They also take long time to decompose. Many people complain that the masks are uncomfortable to wear, causing them to wear them wrongly or not at all,” Angela Koranteng, a co-founder of STEMbees shared, according to Bella Naija.

The competition, which began on June 27, 2021, will end on September 28, 2021, and this year's edition is virtual, Bella Naija reported.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Methodist Girls High School (MECHIS) represented by Robotic Stars for a second time won the World Robotic Competition.

The 2020 virtual edition was contested by 5000 teams across the world and Robotics Stars, who emerged as the winner of the preliminary contest in Ghana, became World champions.

Robotics Stars beat off stiff competition from other contenders after going through six competitive stages of the final competition.

The World Robotics and Coding Competition comprised 12 regional groups from Africa, Europe, Asia, North and South America.

