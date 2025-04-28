Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara claims he and ex-President Akufo-Addo were the "most insulted" figures in Ghana in 2024

The famous Ghanaian club are winless in their last three GPL matches and currently sit 6th with 45 points after 29 games

Aboubakar’s bold comparison with the former Ghana leader has sparked major buzz among fans and across social media

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, has found himself at the center of a storm — both on and off the pitch.

Amid a difficult Ghana Premier League campaign, the under-fire coach has made a bold comparison that has generated widespread discussion among fans and pundits alike.

Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara says criticism against him in 2024 matches ex-Ghana President Akufo-Addo’s. Image credit: Supreme Pixels and @scottbolshevik

Source: Twitter

Hearts struggling as pressure mounts

Hearts of Oak’s 2023/24 season has fallen well below expectations. The Phobians are currently 6th in the GPL table with 45 points from 29 matches, with just five games remaining to salvage something from the campaign.

Their recent form has been particularly worrying, going winless in their last three matches, a run that has only fueled fan frustration as the likes of Asante Kotoko picked up recent wins to stay in the title mix.

For a club of Hearts’ stature, with one of the biggest and most passionate fanbases in the country, finishing outside the top spots is considered unacceptable.

Coach Aboubakar’s stunning claim

Under fire from all angles, Coach Aboubakar made a statement that caught everyone off guard. Speaking to the media, he said:

"In 2024, only two people were insulted the most in Ghana — myself and former President Nana Akufo-Addo."

Aboubakar referenced the massive expectations and passionate fan criticism that have followed Hearts of Oak’s underwhelming performances.

Drawing a parallel with ex-President Nana Akufo-Addo — who faced widespread backlash from Ghanaians over economic hardships during his tenure — the coach painted a vivid picture of the pressure and scrutiny he has endured.

Fans react to the comparison

The coach’s remarks have ignited a frenzy on social media and among football circles.

Some fans view Aboubakar’s comment as an exaggerated attempt to deflect criticism, while others sympathize with the emotional toll that comes with managing one of Ghana’s most storied clubs.

Many supporters feel the comparison to Akufo-Addo is particularly bold, given the political and economic struggles Ghana faced under the former president.

However, others argue that the sentiment captures the relentless nature of fan expectations at Hearts of Oak — where passion runs deep and patience runs thin.

Hearts’ season at a crossroads

Beyond the off-field headlines, Aboubakar faces the daunting task of steadying the team’s on-pitch performance.

With five crucial matches left, Hearts still have an outside shot at finishing higher up the table or, at the very least, ending the season on a positive note.

Failure to turn things around could see the coach’s position become untenable, regardless of the sympathy some fans might have for the challenges he faces.

Hearts of Oak vs Asante Kotoko Ghana Premier League match takes place on May 4, 2025 at Accra Sports Stadium. Image credit: @HeartsOfOakGH

Source: Twitter

Test of character

Coaching Hearts of Oak has never been for the faint-hearted, and Aboubakar’s latest comments underline just how heavy the burden can be.

Whether he can channel the noise into motivation for a late-season surge remains to be seen at Hearts whose goalkeeper Benjamin Asare was recently hailed as the finest in the GPL.

Benjamin Asare's reported salary upgrade

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the purpoted salary rise for Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare in his improved contract.

The former Great Olympics custodian made his Ghana international debut in the last World Cup qualifiers victories against Madagascar and Chad, keeping two clean sheets.

Hearts of Oak reacted swiftly to extend Asare's deal, with sources disclosing to YEN.com.gh that his new renumeration has tripled to around 10, 000 GHC.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh