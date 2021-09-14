A local social media user has dropped adorable pictures of a young girl busy with her farming duties and it’s really attracting good reactions

Ntokozo Msimang says her high school friend is raising a young and adorable farmer who is seen in the pictures looking after the sheep and vegetables

It seems the social media account holder’s friend farms livestock and the young lady is focused on helping out

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

One South African lady has shared an adorable photograph of a young 'farmer' who is busy in the garden and with the animals. The viral Facebook post is loved by many locals and it has attracted positive reactions from farming fanatics.

The post has also grabbed the attention of Briefly News and we select a few comments from all over Mzansi. It seems Ntokozo Msimang’s high school friend is raising a good farmer. In the pictures, a young girl is seen busy with sheep and in the garden where they produce cabbages and other vegetables.

She wrote on social media:

“One of my high school friends is raising a farmer.”

South Africans are reacting to adorable photos of a young girl busy on a farm. Image: @Ntokozo Msimang/Facebook

Source: UGC

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The post reads:

@Pumla Bengu said:

“So adorable!”

@Mangwanya Hlatshwayo said:

“Such a beauty.”

@Faith Strachan said:

“Baby look.”

@McLove Scofield said:

“Kopa onfe daughter.”

"Blood and sweat": Young farmer celebrates 40-hectare land investment

In a related farming article, it was reported that a young farmer with the Twitter handle, @new_shana recently headed to the popular app to share a heartwarming celebration post after he invested in 40 hectares of farming land - something he said took blood, sweat and tears to do.

In the highly inspirational and motivational post, the young man also explains that he is now working overtime to find people to invest in the property and this has definitely not been something easy to do.

"A 40-hectare investment. Blood and sweat!!! Going insane looking for investors Some investors pulling out midsession! This coming season we double our production! 100 hectares here we come!!! #FarmingWithShana," he captioned some snaps of the beautiful farm.

Very soon many supportive locals were in the comment section congratulating him and sharing various messages of support and encouragement.

@sikhosana_john said:

"I'll be lying if I say I'm not proud of you guys. I'm am super proud of you. I wish you all the best. You are proving a lot of people so wrong. I respect you. You deserve all you wish for... Ngiyanihlonipha and ngiyanithanda."

Source: Yen.com.gh