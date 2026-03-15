Pep Guardiola has admitted he may have got his tactics wrong after Manchester City were held to a frustrating 1–1 draw by West Ham

The Spanish tactician conceded that his attacking setup lacked balance, but explained why Semenyo started ahead of Cherki

With the title race slipping away, Guardiola’s men must now quickly regroup ahead of a huge showdown against Real Madrid

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Pep Guardiola has openly admitted he may have made a mistake with his starting lineup after Manchester City were held to a frustrating 1–1 draw by West Ham United on Saturday, March 14, while explaining his decision to start Antoine Semenyo.

The result saw the Etihad outfit lose further ground in the Premier League title race.

Pep Guardiola defends his decision to start Antoine Semenyo in Manchester City's draw against West Ham. Image credit: Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

City struggled to find their rhythm in the opening half at the London Stadium. Guardiola opted for an attacking trio that featured Antoine Semenyo and Omar Marmoush supporting star striker Erling Haaland.

However, the combination failed to produce the fluid attacking football typically associated with Guardiola’s side.

City looked disjointed and lacked the balance required to break down a well-organised West Ham defence.

However, the visitors improved after the break when Guardiola turned to his bench. Rayan Cherki, Phil Foden, Jeremy Doku, and Tijjani Reijnders were all introduced and injected fresh energy into City’s play.

Jeremy Doku of Manchester City. Image credit: FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Despite the late pressure, Guardiola’s men failed to find the decisive breakthrough. A dramatic moment arrived deep into stoppage time when Marc Guehi squandered a golden opportunity that could have sealed the win.

Instead, the points were shared, leaving City nine points behind the league leaders, although they still have a game in hand.

Guardiola admits tactical mistake

Following the match, Guardiola did not shy away from criticism and accepted responsibility for the underwhelming performance, as One Football noted.

The Spanish manager admitted that his starting selection failed to provide the balance needed to compete effectively in the intensity of the Premier League.

Guardiola explained that previous experiments with certain attacking combinations had already shown signs of instability, particularly when Haaland was paired with pace-heavy wide players.

According to the City boss, the team lost the structural stability that is essential for success in England’s top flight, leaving them vulnerable and unable to control the tempo of the match.

Guardiola also stressed that Manchester City remain a work in progress following significant changes within the squad this season.

He acknowledged that the team has improved compared to the start of the campaign but insisted the process of building the ideal balance and consistency is still ongoing.

Guardiola explains Semenyo start decision

Meanwhile, the manager singled out Cherki’s influence from the bench, describing the young attacker as someone who regularly provides an explosive impact when introduced later in matches, as he explained his decision to hand Semenyo a start against the Hammers.

"It’s a team that is growing, I think that from the beginning we’ve grown a lot but still it is not finished business. It is like that sometimes but I will not say that I don’t love playing with Rayan, especially when he came from the bench, always the impact is unbelievable.

“But sometimes he has not the speed, the team is always stable when Semenyo and Nico O’Reilly play in the winger position and go inside, arrive to the box, they are really, really good.'' Guardiola said.

As Reuters indicated, City will now quickly shift their focus to a crucial European test. Guardiola’s side welcome Real Madrid in midweek as they attempt to stage a dramatic comeback after losing the first leg 3–0 in their UEFA Champions League knockout tie.

Guardiola's first message to Semenyo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo shared details of the first message he received from Pep Guardiola after sealing his transfer to Manchester City from AFC Bournemouth.

The Ghana international disclosed that Guardiola personally reached out to welcome him to the club, offering encouraging words about his abilities and outlining the potential role he could play in the team.

Source: YEN.com.gh