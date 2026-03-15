Rodri has reportedly been reported to police by neighbours following an incident involving the Manchester City star near his apartment

The situation comes shortly after the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner was fined £80,000 by the The Football Association over comments made after a match against Tottenham Hotspur

Footage circulating on social media has brought fresh attention to the midfielder’s actions away from football

Manchester City star Rodri has reportedly been reported to the police by angry neighbours, who claim the Spaniard has invaded their privacy.

Earlier this year, Rodri faced disciplinary action from the Football Association following comments he made after Manchester City’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in February.

Why Rodri Has Been Reported to the Police as Statement Issued

Source: Getty Images

The 2024 Ballon d'Or winner accused referee Rob Jones of “not being neutral” in a post-match interview, earning an £80,000 fine and a warning over his future conduct. Rodri later apologised in writing to the FA, stating:

"I would like to apologise again for comments I made during my post-match interview following the fixture against Tottenham. I fully accept my words, as expressed, were inappropriate and fell below the standard expected of me as a professional player."

Now, the midfielder is facing new trouble off the pitch.

Rodri reported to police over drone incident

According to The Sun, neighbours have contacted authorities after Rodri allegedly flew a drone outside the windows of their apartments.

Social media footage shows Rodri operating the drone, which neighbours claim has invaded their privacy and caused alarm, as they feared he could see inside their homes.

One resident told The Sun:

"I live with my partner on a high floor and the last thing you expect to see when you’re watching telly is a drone a metre outside the window. My wife is very unnerved by it. One of the benefits of living so high up is that you’re not overlooked by anyone, but now we are being plagued by Rodri and his drone."

Why Rodri Has Been Reported to the Police as Statement Issued

Source: Getty Images

Another nearby resident added:

"We have seen it flying outside our window and then flying back to Rodri’s penthouse patio. He has got all the money in the world and spends his time flying his drone into people’s windows."

Rodri’s hobby, intended as leisure, has now sparked complaints from multiple neighbours and attracted police attention, adding to the midfielder’s recent disciplinary woes.

Source: YEN.com.gh