Despite Media General Manager Kennedy Osei and his wife Tracy Osei (nee Ameyaw) have stepped out in style.

The lovely couple recently were out and about and they had a photo of them popping up on social media.

The photo shows them twinning in sporty black and white combinations with full smiles.

Kennedy Osei his wife Tracy looking so good together and Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

The outfits were customized with their social media moniker, Kency, which happens to be a combination of their first names.

Kennedy wore a white top over a pair of white trousers which he matched his look with a black cap. Tracy went for a t-shirt over a pair of black trousers.

While Tracy had the word 'Kency' written on the left part of her chest, Kennedy had his written on the down part of his shirt.

Reactions

Kennedy and Tracy's photo have got many of their admirers taking to the comment section to praise them.

j.e_collections talekd impressed with their outfits:

"Very beautiful...please make me one of the dresses ooo."

prissyclass said:

"The fact that Kennedy is handsome, got swag : because I have seen both of them in real life, yet he did not go in for backside is beautiful."

afia_godsprettyone liked them for being low key:

"Their "low-key ness" but "Kwame ahefuo yi" are all over the place."

When did Kency wed?

Tracy and Kennedy Osei got married in a plush wedding which started with a lavish traditional marriage ceremony on Thursday, February 13, 2020.

The couple followed it up with an expensive white wedding at the Faith Presby Church at Shiashie, East Legon, on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

Birth of twins

Exactly one year after their wedding, the couple held a naming ceremony for their first children, a set of twins named Kayla and Kaylee.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Kennedy and Tracy Osei first outdoored the girls on the occasion of their grandfather Osei Kwame Despite's birthday on February 2, 2021.

Source: Yen