The Huge Amount of Money Bruno Fernandes Is Set to Pocket in New Man United Deal

Bruno Fernandes is expected to be among Man United's top earners after being offered a new mouthwatering deal

The new terms which will keep him at Old Trafford until 2026 will see the midfielder bank more than £250,000-a-week in wages

Bruno has made a stunning impact at Old Trafford since his £60million move from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020

Bruno Fernandes is reportedly in line to land a new lucrative deal as Man United looks to tie his future at Old Trafford.

The new terms which will keep him at Old Trafford until 2026 will see the midfielder bank more than £250,000-a-week in wages. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

The midfield maestro has been in sensational shape for United since joining them from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020.

SunSport reports the Red Devils have been in talks with the Portuguese for months over a new deal and is now nearing putting pen to paper.

The publication claimed he has been persuaded to stay following the arrival of his pal, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

It is believed the 27-year-old will now pocket in excess of £250,000-per-week (about KSh 38 million) in wages under the new terms which will run until 2026.

However, the wages still leave him far behind Ronaldo, David de Gea, Jason Sancho, Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba in the wage hierarchy.

Be that as it may, he is expected to be up there among United's top earners thanks to mouthwatering bonuses and incentives added.

Bruno's current deal at Old Trafford is set to expire in 2025.

How Much is Ronaldo being paid?

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Cristiano Ronaldo is set to become Premier League's highest earner ahead of his stunning return to Man United.

According to reports the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is set to pocket a massive £480,000-a-week (about GHc663,000) or around £25millon a year (GHc216 million).

The massive wages will see him become the highest earner in the Premier League ahead of Man City's Kevin De Bruyne who is believed to be banking around £385,000-a-week (about KSh 58 million).

His wages also dwarf David de Gea's £375,000-a-week which had him as the club's best earner.

Source: Yen.com.gh