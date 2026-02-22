Fulham forward Raul Jimenez has emerged as the most prolific penalty taker in the history of the Premier League after his latest effort from the spot

The Mexican star has surpassed some big names who have lit up the English top flight with his flawless record

YEN.com.gh takes a look at the top five best penalty takers in what many have described as the most competitive league in the world

Raúl Jiménez has firmly etched his name into Premier League history with a flawless record from the penalty spot.

The Mexican struck again from 12 yards against Sunderland on Sunday, February 22, helping the Cottagers secure a 3-1 win and taking his tally to 13 penalties from 13 attempts.

Top 5 Premier League Penalty Kings Emerges: Raul Jimenez 1st, Palmer 5th

This remarkable feat made him the first player in Premier League history to take 13 penalties and convert every single one.

The accomplishment has drawn attention not only for its perfection but also for the mental composure required to maintain such a streak in top-flight football.

YEN.com.gh examines the most reliable penalty takers in Premier League history, using Opta data to highlight Jiménez’s place among the elite.

Top 5 best penalty takers in EPL

5. Cole Palmer – 94.7% (18/19)

Cole Palmer briefly held the record for near-perfect penalty conversion in December 2024. The Chelsea forward had converted all 12 of his Premier League penalties at the time, including two against Tottenham Hotspur.

However, a miss against Leicester City in March 2025 ended his 100% streak. Overall, the 23-year-old has now scored 18 out of 19 attempts, maintaining one of the league’s most impressive success rates.

4. Danny Murphy – 94.7% (18/19)

A former midfield maestro and now television pundit, Danny Murphy enjoyed incredible reliability from the spot during his Premier League career. He scored 18 of 19 penalties, with his only miss coming for Fulham against Manchester City in April 2008, when Joe Hart denied him. Murphy’s calmness under pressure earned him a reputation as one of England’s most efficient takers.

3. Matthew Le Tissier – 96.2% (25/26)

Regarded as one of the most technically gifted penalty specialists in English football, Matthew Le Tissier converted 25 of his 26 Premier League spot-kicks. Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Mark Crossley was the only one to save a Le Tissier penalty, back in March 1993. After that early miss, the Southampton legend scored his next 23 consecutive penalties, showcasing extraordinary accuracy and confidence in front of goal.

2. Yaya Touré – 100% (11/11)

Manchester City legend Yaya Touré takes second place on the list with a perfect record from 11 Premier League penalties. The Ivorian midfielder not only scored every time but also proved decisive: seven of his 11 penalties were match-winners, while five gave City the lead in their respective games. Touré’s consistency from the spot made him one of the league’s most dependable figures.

1. Raúl Jiménez – 100% (13/13)

Now at the very top sits Raúl Jiménez, whose 13 successful penalties place him ahead of all Premier League players historically. His composure under pressure has been a key asset for Fulham, and he stands alone in having converted the most spot-kicks without ever missing. With Jiménez leading by example, Fulham can trust that, from 12 yards, the game is in safe hands.

