Kumawood actor Mr Beautiful resurfaced online with what appeared to be the first video on a new TikTok account following his appointment to the Creative Arts Agency board

In the short selfie clip, the Kumawood actor gave followers a rare glimpse of what seemed to be his new office space

Dressed in a neat kaftan and Zaana cap, he looked relaxed and fulfilled, a subtle moment many believed reflected the rewards of his long-standing political loyalty

Kumawood actor Clement Bonney, popularly known as Mr Beautiful, has quietly made a return to social media, and this time, it feels different.

The actor, who recently secured a spot on the governing board of the Creative Arts Agency under President John Dramani Mahama, shared what appears to be the first video on a new TikTok page.

The short clip has since caught attention.

In the video, Mr Beautiful is seen in what looks like an office space, casually holding his phone for a quick selfie recording.

He slowly turns the camera, giving followers a small peek into the room.

Dressed in a neatly sewn kaftan with a Zaana cap to match, he looked comfortable in his new environment.

His expression said more than words could. It was the look of someone who feels his years of loyalty and persistence have finally paid off.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mr Beautiful's loyalty to the NDC pays off

For years, Mr Beautiful publicly aligned himself with the National Democratic Congress, a decision that drew mixed reactions from Ghanaians. Some applauded his boldness, others criticised him.

Through it all, he remained consistent.

Now, with his appointment and this subtle social media comeback, many see it as a full-circle moment.

Reactions to Mr Beautiful posing in office

The comment section under the video is already buzzing, with congratulatory messages pouring in from fans and sympathisers.

It may have been a simple selfie video, but for many watching, it felt like more than that. It felt like a man stepping into a new chapter, proud of how far he has come.

Check out some comments below:

George Best commented:

"Beautiful, tell the president to do something about the accident in Ghana, please. The drivers are killing people."

Big Jojo commented:

"Beautiful, where is Madam Efe, your first wife?"

Mark Appiah commented:

"Looking good, big brother."

KingGeorge commented:

"Chale ey3 nice man oo"

Melchizedek commented:

"Bra Bonney, you and I are in the same party, but u people forget us, bra clement."

Xandy Kamel disappointed over the NDC's 'neglect'

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress and TV presenter Xandy Kamel publicly criticised the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over what she described as being ignored, despite actively campaigning for the party ahead of the 2024 general election.

Speaking in a video shared on her official TikTok page, Xandy Kamel claimed she felt overlooked by the NDC after winning the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

According to Xandy Kamel, she is going through difficult times, which she expected the party to step in, but unfortunately, none of the party members has reached out to her.

