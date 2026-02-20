Unlike past Ghanaian presidents, John Dramani Mahama has relied on his personal vehicles as his official vehicles

Since he began his second non-consecutive term in 2025, the president has been spotted with a few of his luxury cars

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of the expensive cars President John Dramani Mahama regularly uses on his official duties

President John Dramani Mahama is currently considered one of the most prominent leaders on the African continent and worldwide.

The Ghanaian president, who is serving his second non-consecutive term at the Flagstaff House following his major victory in the 2024 general elections, has always lived a modest life despite amassing vast wealth through his political career and business ventures.

During the first year of his second term, President Mahama publicly declared two expensive vehicles: a white and black Rox 01 range-extended electric vehicle (EREV) and a black 2025 BYD Leopard 8, a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) designed for luxury and off-road use.

The president donated the cars he had received as gifts to the state on Monday, May 5, 2025, after unveiling a code of conduct for his political appointees at the Flagstaff House.

The president declared and donated the two SUVs as part of his pledge to lead a government that operated with honour and dignity and ensured that all officials adhered to strict ethical standards.

He also announced that he would use his personal cars instead of the state vehicles, to which he was entitled, for official duties.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of the expensive cars President John Dramani Mahama regularly uses on his official duties since his return to power after the 2024 elections.

President John Dramani Mahama's luxury official cars

1. Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 Extreme Edition

At most high-profile events he has attended since his return to power, President John Dramani Mahama has been spotted cruising in a customised bulletproof Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 Extreme Edition.

The president first debuted the high-end vehicle, which features unique control systems and a 3.3L V6 turbo diesel engine, in public in January 2025 during his Thanksgiving celebration event at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

He reportedly received the Toyota vehicle as a gift from his younger brother and business mogul Ibrahim Mahama, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Engineers and Planners.

Built for all-terrain, the Toyota LC300 Extreme Edition also offers a sleek interior and comfortable space for multiple passengers.

The vehicle is also equipped with several advanced technologies, including a 12.3-inch touchscreen for entertainment purposes.

The Toyota vehicle also prioritises passenger safety with its unique 360-degree camera and Crawl Control to help drivers navigate severe terrain at a fixed low speed without using the accelerator or brake.

At the time, President Mahama's Toyota LC300 Extreme Edition was reported to be worth around $600,000.

The Facebook video of President John Dramani Mahama attending an event with his Toyota LC300 Extreme Edition is below:

2. Three Genesis G90 cars

Aside from his Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 Extreme Edition, President Mahama has occasionally used his three black Genesis G90 vehicles for official duties.

The full-size bulletproof sedan, manufactured since 2015 by Genesis Motor, a luxury vehicle division of South Korean giants, Hyundai Group, has been spotted at a few public events the president has attended.

The Genesis G90 offers the best experience for passengers interested in luxury and comfort.

The vehicle features premium Nappa leather seating, heated and ventilated seats, and a head-up display.

It also features a 12.3-inch infotainment display, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto compatibility for entertainment.

The Genesis G90 also offers protection for President Mahama and other passengers, including his family, against high-powered rifles, with its lightweight ballistic steel armour and bullet-resistant glass.

According to reports, the all-wheel drive vehicle with a 3.5L twin turbo V6 engine costs over $100,000.

The TikTok video of President John Dramani Mahama with his three Genesis G90 cars is below:

3. Mercedes-Benz S-Class

President Mahama also uses a sleek black ultramodern Mercedes S-Class as an official presidential vehicle for public outings.

He was first spotted with the vehicle during his grand arrival at the Flagstaff House for Ghana's 68th Independence Anniversary on March 6, 2025.

The car, which symbolises wealth and power, has been specially built to meet the requirements and needs of the Ghanaian head of state.

Mahama's Mercedes S-Class is specially customised with bomb-resistant and bulletproof features to offer him optimal security and protection against bullets and explosions at all times.

The vehicle is also built for comfort and luxury with five seats, premium leather and other unique features in its interior.

The ultramodern S-Class is also equipped with an AI-powered Mercedes-Benz Operating System, which helps the vehicle to learn more about its users, including President Mahama, and adjust to their habits and preferences.

The vehicle is reportedly worth close to $120,000 on the market, depending on its trim and options.

The YouTube video of President Mahama with his Mercedes S-Class is below:

