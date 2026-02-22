The wife of one of the Ghanaian tomato traders who died in the attack in Burkina Faso has broken her silence

She wept uncontrollably over the loss of her husband and spoke about the amazing relationship they enjoyed as a couple

Netizens who reacted to the video expressed their condolences to the grieving families during this difficult period

A young Ghanaian woman is mourning after she lost her husband to the terror attack on a truck transporting Ghanaian tomato traders in Titao, northern Burkina Faso.

The terrorist attack left seven Ghanaian traders dead.

A Ghanaian woman mourns her husband, who died in the attack on Ghanaian tomato traders in Burkina Faso. Photo credit: @koforiduaflowers5/TikTok & @homegardeningghana/Facebook

In a TikTok video, the widow said she asked her husband not to ply that route again after he complained that they met terrorists on the road during one of their travels.

The pregnant widow said her husband promised that he would not go again after this one that led to his death.

She described her husband as a good man and her world. The woman wept while recounting the sweet relationship she enjoyed with her husband until his demise.

"I told him not to go again, but he said this will be his last trip. He promised me he would not go again after he returned from this trip, only for him to die. I don't believe he is dead. Even if he is dead, I want to see his face because he became my everything since we got married. He doesn't worry me. I don't need anything in this world. I only need my husband. I want him to come and see our baby's face after I deliver, then he can go."

"We were like siblings, always together," she added.

