Sheffield Wednesday suffered a historic relegation in February after losing 2–1 to rivals Sheffield United in the Steel City Derby

A chaotic season defined by a nine-point deduction, managerial instability, and injury setbacks seals the Owls’ early drop to League One

Furious and heartbroken fans flood social media with reactions, blaming the EFL, the manager, and the club’s leadership for the painful fall

In a dramatic and painful chapter for Sheffield Wednesday, the historic club has been relegated to League One ahead of schedule following a 2–1 defeat to city rivals Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

The loss in the fiercely contested Steel City Derby on Sunday, February 22, confirmed Wednesday’s drop from the English Championship, making them the first club in league history to be relegated as early as February.

Sheffield Wednesday drops to League One following a 2-1 defeat to rivals Sheffield United on February 22, 2026, at Bramall Lane. Image credit: Cameron Smith

The result comes amid mounting chaos off and on the pitch that has dogged the club all season.

Wednesday’s plight has been shaped by a tumultuous campaign. They began the season with a nine-point deduction after falling into financial trouble, a sanction that severely handicapped their ability to compete.

Managerial turnover and a shocking seven different goalkeepers used throughout the season highlighted the instability that has engulfed the club.

An already fragile squad was also ravaged by injuries, compounding what was already a bleak outlook.

Sheffield Wednesday relegated from Championship

The fixture itself was heated from the outset. Sheffield United struck early and, even as the match saw a flurry of red cards, one for each team, Wednesday couldn’t find a way back into the game.

According to Flashscore, Patrick Bamford put United ahead in the 2nd minute, Harrison Burrows made it 2-0 in the 19th, before McNeill Charlie pulled a goal back for Wednesday.

There were emotional scenes at full-time, with players acknowledging the club’s loyal fanbase and the harsh reality of playing in League One next season.

The reverberations of this relegation extend beyond immediate results. Fans, already frustrated with years of inconsistency, now face the prospect of a campaign in the third tier.

As the Football League World noted, financial constraints and decreased exposure will make it harder to attract talent, compounding the work needed to rebuild.

Fans react to Sheffield Wednesday's relegation

Meanwhile, from frustration and anger to defiance and unwavering loyalty, supporters did not hold back in expressing their feelings on social media, with some X comments stated below.

@LE Bendon said:

''Typical Match of the Day. Nothing outside the Premier League counts until it's time to kick a club when it's down.''

@Paul Webster commented:

''They were relegated by the EFL at the beginning of season following 18 point deduction. No team in history has survived relegation with such a points deficit.''

@M Golder also wrote:

''I think the EFL should have at least deducted WEDNESDAY just 9 nine points this season and another 9 next season. Therefore, it would have at least kept them in the relegation fight for a bit longer. Cruel game football can sometimes be in the financial world.''

@Toby tyke reacted

''Utter cr...ap utter embarrassment this manager is clueless get rid now let’s have a clear out now not good enough hold your heads in shame Wednesday players and manager.''

Sheffield Wednesday has been relegated from the Championship. Image credit: swfc

