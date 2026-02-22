Manchester City moved to within two points of Arsenal in the Premier League title race after a 2-1 win over Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium

Nico O’Reilly scored twice to seal City’s third consecutive league victory, while Arsenal have managed just two wins in their last seven matches

With 11 games remaining and domestic and European competitions still in play, the title race remains finely balanced heading into the final stretch

Pep Guardiola has admitted that Manchester City are unlikely to win all of their remaining Premier League matches in the title race with Arsenal, despite Saturday night’s 2-1 victory over Newcastle United.

At the Etihad Stadium, Nico O’Reilly handed City the lead before Lewis Hall equalised for Newcastle. O’Reilly struck again in the 27th minute to restore City’s advantage and ultimately seal all three points for Guardiola’s side.

The result leaves City just two points behind Arsenal, who are set to face Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby on Sunday afternoon.

City have now won three successive Premier League matches, while Arsenal have managed only two victories from their last seven league outings.

Even so, Guardiola does not believe his team will become victorious in their remaining 11 fixtures.

“Today it looks like, I don’t know what happens tomorrow, of course now we take two more points off Aston Villa, two more points off Chelsea in qualification for the Champions League, today we are closer for the top of the league, that is an incredibly good sign,” Guardiola said after the win over Newcastle.

“But I promise you many things is going to happen. I have the feeling we’re not going to win all the games, I don’t know about Arsenal, but I have the feeling we’re not going to win every game.

“This is my feeling, because come FA Cup, come Champions League, travels, final of the Carabao Cup is different because there’s an international break, but many, many games, injuries are going to come, many things are going to happen.

“The best way is relax now and focus on Leeds, then we’ll see. In the end it depends on our level, how we play, better and better.

“Was it a perfect game [against Newcastle]? No. Is it an ideal game? No. But we were a team, a team like the way you need to be in this stage in Champions League and in Premier League games against teams like Newcastle, this is what we have to do.”

