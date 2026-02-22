Emmanuel Adebayor has revealed his pick for the team most likely to win the 2025/26 Premier League title

The former striker shared his verdict after Arsenal’s statement victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby

Ironically, Adebayor represented both clubs during his career, but has admitted he “hates” Arsenal for the manner in which he was forced out

Emmanuel Adebayor believes the Premier League title is heading back to Manchester.

The former Togo captain has tipped his former club, Man City, to overtake Arsenal in the 2025/2026 race, despite the Gunners strengthening their grip with a derby victory over Tottenham.

Emmanuel Adebayor insists Arsenal will eventually lose the Premier League title to Manchester City. Photos by Catherine Ivill - AMA, Pakawich Damrongkiattisak - FIFA and Stu Forster.

Source: Getty Images

Adebayor backs City in EPL title race

Speaking after that result, the 41-year-old said he had studied the remaining schedule and does not see Mikel Arteta’s men going all the way.

"I have looked at the next fixtures for both Arsenal and City. I think City will win the league," he said, as quoted by TouchlineX on X.

Adebayor’s view may sting for supporters in north London, yet there is logic behind it. Arsenal have already played one match more than their rivals and sit five points ahead. However, their run-in appears demanding.

They still have to face Chelsea, Newcastle, Bournemouth, Everton and a decisive meeting with City themselves. Any slip in those contests could tilt momentum.

The retired striker’s complicated history with Arsenal adds another layer to his comments.

In 2018, he spoke candidly about his exit from the club and his strained relationship with Arsene Wenger.

"I had a meeting with Arsene Wenger in his office when he told me I had to leave because he doesn't see my future anymore in Arsenal. I have to move on in my life," Adebayor said, as quoted by Express.

Arsenal and Man City are in a two-horse race for the 2025/26 Premier League crown. Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal fixtures vs Man City run-in analysed

While Arsenal’s path looks tricky, Opta’s supercomputer still favours them. The data model gives Arteta’s side an 82.33% chance of lifting the trophy.

City, though, has one fixture in hand and a history of strong finishes. On paper, their sternest examinations appear to be Chelsea and Arsenal.

They also meet Aston Villa and Bournemouth, yet the Sky Blues have not lost a league encounter to Villa since 2007.

Pep Guardiola has tried to temper expectations. After a narrow win over Newcastle, he admitted perfection is unlikely.

“But I promise you many things is going to happen. I have the feeling we’re not going to win all the games, I don’t know about Arsenal, but I have the feeling we’re not going to win every game."

With 10 matches left for Arsenal and City chasing closely behind, the title fight remains finely balanced. Adebayor has made his prediction. Now the pitch will deliver the final answer.

Why was Spurs vs Arsenal stopped twice

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the North London derby between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal was stopped twice for an unusual reason.

The first pause lasted six minutes, while the second occurred soon after the restart and was settled much faster.

Source: YEN.com.gh