Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, was discharged from UGMC after recovering from a road accident earlier this week

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, was President Mahama visited the Ga Mantse during his stay in the hospital located at the University of Ghana

Several Ghanaians on social media who heard the news shared their thoughts on the revered traditional ruler's health

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the Ga Mantse, has been discharged from the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) after a road accident earlier in the week.

The Ga Mantse was discharged shortly after a visit by President John Dramani Mahama at the hospital.

The Ga Mantse was allowed to go home after medical experts gave him a clean bill of health. He underwent an intensive clinical assessment following his evacuation to Greater Accra Region.

Ga Mantse involved in an accident

The Ga Mantse, Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, was involved in a road crash early on February 19. The traditional leader reportedly escaped unhurt and is in stable condition.

3News reported that the crash occurred around 2:00 a.m. as he was returning to Accra from Tamale, after meeting the Yaa Naa in the Northern Region.

The visit formed part of ongoing engagements among traditional authorities aimed at strengthening unity and reinforcing bonds of mutual respect.

While the Ga Mantse's driver sustained critical injuries and was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Netizens welcome news of Ga Mantse's going home

@Dereal_ZAMI said:

"Looks like Mr Mahama sent him a healing potion."

@Carsley_1 wrote:

"Glad he is okay. He should consider using flight for such official visits."

@NhanayawSammie said:

"Charlie bossu this ur caption de333 someway Why is the president an angel that gave him a divine healing anaa Sometimes lets not allow people to ridicule the prez 3kasen."

@donhasal1 said:

"Content creation everywhere. So he was waiting for JM to visit b4 being discharged or JM asked him to wait till he visits b4 discharging him?"

