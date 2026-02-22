Raymond Sarpong Okata: Mighty Iron Breakers President dies
- A tragic motor accident claimed the life of a Football Club President, while he was travelling to an Eastern Region Division Two fixture
- The club’s captain was also involved in the accident and is currently in critical condition at Koforidua Central Hospital
- The Eastern Regional Football Association paid tribute to the football administrator, praising his dedication to grassroots football and his lasting impact on young talents in the region
A tragic motor accident has rocked the Eastern Region football community, claiming the life of a prominent football administrator on Sunday, February 22.
The incident occurred while the individual was travelling to support his team for a Division Two fixture against Golden Youth at Nkyenoa Community Park.
The accident reportedly took place at Adukrom shortly before the match, which was scheduled to kick off at 3pm.
The sudden and devastating news left the players and technical staff in shock, forcing the team to withdraw from the fixture after notifying the match commissioner and referees.
The victim, Raymond Sarpong Okata, served as the Club President of Mighty Iron Breakers FC, a position he held with dedication and passion for grassroots football.
Raymond was travelling with the club’s captain, who was also involved in the accident and is currently in critical condition at Koforidua Central Hospital.
The captain’s name has not been confirmed at the time of reporting.
In a statement, the Eastern Regional Football Association paid tribute to the late administrator, highlighting his immense contribution to local football.
“Raymond was not only a club president but a passionate football administrator whose commitment, dedication and unwavering support for grassroots football were evident to all.
His leadership of Mighty Iron Breakers FC was marked by discipline, integrity and a relentless desire to see young talents grow and succeed.
Mr. Okata’s commitment to the sport and his contributions to the growth of Iron Breakers FC will be remembered and honoured.
Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. May his memory inspire us to continue the work he was passionate about.”
More to follow...
