Senegalese football - and indeed the wider African game - has been thrown into mourning following the tragic death of a promising striker

Youssou Diouf, who featured in Senegal's Ligue 2, reportedly passed away after collapsing during a match in Thiès

Tributes have since flooded social media after the Senegalese Professional Football League confirmed the heartbreaking news

Senegalese football is in mourning following the sudden death of AS Saloum forward El Hadji Youssou Diouf.

The striker passed away on Sunday, 22 February, in Thiès after featuring in a matchweek 16 clash between Saloum and Amitié FC. His death has sent shockwaves through the local game and beyond.

Youssou Diouf dies after collapsing

According to reports, Diouf played about 20 minutes before he was substituted. After the final whistle, while seated on the bench, he suffered a medical emergency.

Early speculation linked the tragedy to dehydration during Ramadan, but that claim has been dismissed.

In an official statement, the Senegalese Professional Football League clarified the circumstances.

"The Senegalese Professional Football League (LSFP) is deeply saddened to announce the death of player El Hadji Youssou Diouf, a member of AS Saloum, which occurred today in Thiès.

"The player had taken part in the match between Amitié FC and AS Saloum, playing approximately twenty (20) minutes during the 16th round of the championship.

"Substituted during the game, he suffered a medical emergency after the final whistle while on the bench. He was not fasting at the time of the incident.

"In these painful circumstances, the LSFP extends its deepest condolences to his family, loved ones, and teammates, as well as to the officials and supporters of AS Saloum.

"The League, in collaboration with the relevant authorities, will closely monitor the circumstances surrounding this tragedy and provide all necessary support to the club and the family of the deceased."

Tributes pour in as Senegal football mourns

Messages of sympathy quickly filled social media timelines. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from X:

@baxaofall wrote:

"Peace to his soul. All our compassion to the bereaved family, to AS SALOUM, to the world of sport."

@tl_kareem prayed:

"May Allah have mercy on him, may paradise be his abode, amen."

@Ado2698Kane added:

"Peace to his soul. May Allah grant him paradise."

@giniagustus also called for changes to match scheduling:

"We need to schedule the matches starting from 8 PM or 9 PM; it's hot, and with Ramadan, it's not straightforward."

Diouf competed in Senegal’s lower divisions, where detailed statistics are limited, yet he was regarded as a promising attacker.

In Ghana, a Sekondi Hasaacas player was resuscitated after collapsing by a combination of the Naval Base and Air Force in Takoradi during a league game against BIS Paradise.

Sadly, similar incidents have occurred not only in Africa but also in Europe as well in recent years, reminding many of the fragility of life in sport.

For now, the focus remains on supporting his relatives, teammates and club as they navigate an unbearable loss.

South African player dies after collapse

In another sad report, YEN.com.gh stated that a 22-year-old South African footballer collapsed during the warm-up ahead of his team’s match against Milford FC.

He was taken to the hospital but sadly died on the way.

