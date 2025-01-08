Ghana international Andre Ayew has expressed relief after ending his scoreless streak for Le Havre in the French Ligue 1

Andre, son of the legendary Abedi Ayew Pele, scored six goals in 20 appearances in all competitions last season

He would hope his goal against Olympique Marseille begins a return to form in front of goal as his side looks to avoid relegation

Andre Ayew finally ended his goal-scoring drought on Sunday, January 5, delivering a powerful header against his former side, Olympique Marseille, in a Ligue 1 encounter.

The goal, a hallmark of Ayew’s aerial prowess, provided a moment of solace in an otherwise difficult outing for Le Havre, who succumbed to a crushing 5-1 defeat.

Ruthless Marseille render Ayew's goal a consolation

The match at the Stade Vélodrome began with a relentless attacking display from Marseille.

Early strikes from Valentin Rongier, Bilal Nadir, and Neal Maupay established a commanding 3-0 lead before halftime.

The onslaught continued after the break, with Elye Wahi and Ulisses Garcia adding further gloss to the scoreline, beIN Sports reports.

Despite Ayew's late consolation, Le Havre found themselves thoroughly outclassed.

Ayew reacts after ending goal-scoring drought

For Ayew, the goal marked his first of the 2024/25 campaign, breaking an eight-match streak without finding the net.

Reflecting on his performance, the 2009 FIFA U20 World Cup-winning captain shared his sense of relief:

“As a forward, you can have a bad match, but when you score, it is considered a good game, and vice versa.

"I am feeling better; I worked hard during the [Christmas] holidays," Ayew revealed, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

"I felt it today [on Sunday] in this match; the more the match progressed, the more I felt better. I felt better; it bodes well.”

Ayew enjoys touching gesture from Marseille fans

Ayew’s decision not to celebrate against his former club earned him applause from the Marseille faithful.

This touching moment highlighted the mutual respect between the player and home fans.

Substituted in the 88th minute, the 35-year-old appeared visibly moved by the warm reception, though he struggled to articulate his emotions.

What lies ahead for Ayew's Le Havre?

As Le Havre prepare to host Lens at Stade Océane on January 12, Ayew will aim to build on this momentum.

Securing a positive result against seventh-placed Lens could prove vital in their battle to escape relegation, especially after enduring four losses in their last five matches.

Victory against Lens would not only lift spirits but also serve as a springboard for a more competitive second half of the campaign.

Ayew marks 35th birthday in style

In a separate publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars captain Andre Ayew marked his 35th birthday in grand fashion late last year.

The Ghanaian footballer was seen with a sleek new Bentley at his residence in France to commemorate the occasion.

Ayew also received heartfelt birthday wishes from friends, family, fans, and prominent organisations, including the GFA, CAF, and Ligue 1.

