Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah attended the inauguration of President John Dramani Mahama on Tuesday, January 7, 2024, in Accra.

The legendary midfielder was one of several high-profile personalities present at the new head of state's swearing-in.

Mahama and his vice Professor, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, will resume office as the country's leaders on January 7.

Stephen Appiah glitters in African wear as he arrives for Joh Mahama's inauguration. Instagram: @stephenappiahofficial @woezortv.

In a video shared on social media, Appiah was spotted in his all-white African wear as he gallantly walked to the Independence Squad, where the event is being held.

Some fans around chanted his name as the drummers cheered him on alongside his friend and the media officer of the Ayew family, Fiifi Tackie.

President Mahama and the NDC won the December 7 election by a landslide, defeating the incumbent ruling party.

It is unclear if Appiah is involved in party politics but his presence at the event marks his patriotism as a Ghanaian.

Appiah was the first captain of the senior national team to lead Ghana to the FIFA World Cup in 2006 in Germany. He retired in 2012 after making 69 appearances and scoring 16 goals for Ghana, per Tramsfermarkt.

Fans react as Appiah arrives at inauguration

Some fans took to social media to share their views on Appiah's arrival at the event in Accra. Some fans suggested the former Ghana captain be named the Sports Minister under the new administration, while others want him in the position of the Ghana Football Association president.

"Minister of Youth and Sports. Should be an ex-player"

"Incoming FA president"

"Man sees small shege he dey scream!"

His aura is different Walahi

Something Asamoah Gyan cannot do cos of stomach

Appiah was recently invited by the Parliamentary Select Committee on Youth, Sports and Culture to suggest solutions to the falling standard of the game in the West African nation.

During his career, he played for several clubs including Hearts of Oak, FK Vojvodina and Fenerbahce in Turkey.

