President John Mahama addressed Ghanaians for the first time as he once again assumed the highest office of the land. YEN.com.gh looks at five key themes from his inaugural speech.

John Mahama was sworn in for a second term as Ghana’s president, becoming the first former leader of the nation to return to power.

He won 56% of the vote, defeating then-Vice President and New Patriotic Party presidential candidate Mahamudu Bawumia, who secured 41%.

John Mahama addresses Ghana for the first time as president on January 7 after his swearing-in.

In his inaugural speech, Mahama touched on issues of democracy, hope and inclusivity as he reiterated his reset mantra after a period of turbulent governance under his predecessor, Nana Akufo-Addo.

Five quotes to note from Mahama's inaugural speech

Limitations of Ghana's democracy

"While Ghanaians take great pride in our thriving democracy, they are deeply dissatisfied with the quality of governance over the years and have openly voiced that dissatisfaction through the decisive actions they undertake at the elections."

Ghana has been criticised over the years for a deterioration of its democratic institutions, something Mahama acknowledged in his speech. He noted that as he assumed power, citizens would expect Ghana's democracy to translate into a superior means of governance with more tangible outcomes.

Pledge to be truthful

"I intend to speak plainly and clearly to you today, and every time I address you subsequently, I intend to always tell you the truth."

In his manifesto, Mahama pledged to restore trust in Ghana's institutions. Sticking to a pledge to be more truthful will go a long way toward this goal.

The previous government faced criticism for its lack of sincerity with Ghanaians on matters like the domestic debt exchange, where the president assured his compatriots there would be no haircuts but proceeded to do the opposite.

Drive to be more inclusive

"Naana Jane’s ascension to the high office is not merely a personal triumph. It symbolises our collective commitment to fostering a nation where gender equality and female representation are cherished and amplified."

Ghana made history by getting its first woman vice president in the person Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang. Mahama referenced this with a promise that this would translate to better inclusivity in all spheres of society.

He called Opoku-Agyemang's new office a powerful testament to the power of diverse voices that can surmount limited social norms.

Appeal to the youth

"Ghana’s youth represent the heartbeat of our democracy. Their ambition will drive our policies as we strive to create an inclusive, equitable society where everyone has a seat at the table."

Mahama's speech acknowledged that Ghana has a young age structure, with approximately 57% of the population under the age of 25. Mahama's reset and hope mantra plays into the expectations of youth who have been reeling from an economic crisis over the last three years.

Emphasis on hope

"Let today be the dawn of a new era of hope, an era of job creation, an era of accountability, an era of institutional strengthening and resilience, and an era of unparalleled potential for all Ghanaians."

The overall theme pandered to the sense of hope that drove Mahama to a massive election victory. The president noted promise, transparency, and transformative progress as some touchstones that young Ghanaians want to experience in this new era of governance.

