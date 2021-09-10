Kerry Koranteng is a 12-year-old Ghanaian in the United States providing kids back home with shoes

Through her foundation, Kerry K Foundation, she collects shoes and raises money for the hefty shipping fees and trips to Ghana

Koranteng has so far sent nearly a thousand pairs from Chicago to Ghana

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A 12-year-old Ghanaian in Chicago, Kerry Koranteng, is impacting the lives of deprived children in Ghana by providing them with shoes to prevent them from walking barefooted.

Through her foundation, Kerry K Foundation, and with support from a local nonprofit, the tweenager sends the shoes she collects back home in Ghana to cover the feet of underprivileged children.

Koranteng told CBS News that she was inspired by a trip to visit her family in Ghana when she was eight years old.

Kerry Koranteng: Meet the Ghanaian Girl Giving Shoes to Poor Kids in Villages in Ghana. Image: crabbimedia

Source: Instagram

Visiting Ghana

"When I even visit my great auntie in the villages, you can see every child, no shoes on, and I realize this is very dangerous," she said.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Last year, she began sending shoes to the children in Ghana with the support of a local nonprofit.

Koranteng raises money for the hefty shipping fees and stuffs her suitcases full of shoes during her trips to Ghana during the summer and winter breaks from school.

With the information provided by the teachers in the schools, she can tell me the kids who are more in need.

''So, I bring them out and give them the shoes first and then when I am done I give the shoes to the other students," she said.

Number of shoes

So far, she has sent nearly a thousand pairs from Chicago to Ghana. Some of the kids who receive the shoes are Koranteng's age.

Koranteng always leaves smiles on the faces of the kids who benefit from her generosity.

Watch her video below:

Ghanaian Teacher Provides Free School Uniforms for Pupils

Also, Fredrick Mensah, a class one teacher at Mankessim M/A "A" School in the Central Region, has provided six of his pupils with free school uniforms on behalf of a donor.

Fredrick Mensah, a twin and comic actor, also manages the Facebook and YouTube Channel of Twins Diaries, a platform they created to share videos of their skits and initiatives.

In a recent Facebook post, Fredrick Mensah disclosed that a Good Samaritan named Tenisha Rosand reached out to him after posting about his love for his work as a teacher.

Gh Student Flaunts Stunning Drawings of Famous Musicians

In another story, Gilbert Atandoh, a student at Mankessim MA. ''A'' School in the Central Region, has showcased his stunning drawings of famous Ghanaian personalities.

The talented student displayed works of acclaimed Ghanaian musicians such as Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, KiDi, Famaye, Kwesi Arthur, Akwaboah Jnr, as well as drawings of the legendary Bob Marley and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speaking in an interview on Range Media, Gilbert Atandoh proudly displayed his works, as he indicated that he can draw anybody once the person takes a seat for him.

Source: Yen