A video clip of a self-driving car has caused a buzz on social media and people are finding it hard to comprehend

In the clip, the car can be seen cruising the streets of SA while its 'driver' simply sits back and enjoys the ride

Many people's anxiety was triggered by the clip with South Africans wondering if the smart car would handle the unpredictable and often unkind local roads

A video clip of a self-driving car exploring the streets of Mzansi has caused mixed reactions online. Many South Africans have reservations about such a vehicle and are concerned it may not be able to handle SA's often unpredictable roads.

A video of a self-driving car has caused mixed reactions online. Images: @MckCarlo/Twitter

Source: UGC

, Twitter user and self-automated car owner @MckCarlo shared the video.

"Guys IQ Drive is everything, I mean I'm just a passenger, in my car," he captioned the slight social media flex.

In the clip, the Mercedez- Benz can be seen cruising all by itself. The 'driver' simply sits back and enjoys the ride. Mzansi, however, had very little positive to say about the futuristic car. Check out some of the comments below:

@MurielMakulana said:

"Nice. What car is that?"

@ElliotThanya said:

"My anxiety and lack of trusting would never allow me to sit comfortably in that car."

@swavey_zondo said:

"Wasting money. Why even buy a car if you won't drive it?? Focus."

@Mandla29244709 said:

"You miss one payment, it drives itself back to the dealership, haha!"

@PhoshPk said:

"Can it detect a pothole from a distance? Can it also swerve away from a pothole? SA is not ready for these types of cars when this country has so much poor road infrastructure."

@ramsthulani_ said:

"Does it stop at the robots and stop signs?"

@BabaDumi said:

"That's my main concern as well. Are these cars wired to drive in South Africa? Are their sensors wired to detect and preempt the nonsense we have become accustomed to, through experience?"

